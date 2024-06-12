Omar Trinidad, Gor Yeritsyan in July 26 double-header

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presents another outstanding Hollywood Fight Nights event on Friday, July 26 at the famed Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

The July 26 Hollywood Fight Nights event is co-headlined by a WBC Title Fight Double-Header featuring world-ranked Omar Trinidad (15-0-1, 12 KOs) of Boyle Heights, CA, making the first defense of his WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title against Ukrainian southpaw Viktor Slavinskyi, (15-2-1, 7 KOs).

Fighting in the welterweight division, hard-hitting Freddie Roach trained Gor Yeritsyan, (18-0, 14 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA looks to stay perfect defending his WBC Continental Americas Title against fellow undefeated Aram Amirkhanyan, (15-0-1, 4 KOs), of Glendale, CA. Both bouts are scheduled for ten rounds.

“Over the last month since our last show at Commerce, fans have been contacting our office everyday wanting to know when our next event was and how soon they can buy tickets. With our HBO Boxing After Dark style fights and the fantastic fan experience we provide, Hollywood Fight Nights has become the country’s best regular boxing series,” said Tom Loeffler.

“Omar and Gor are both on a path towards challenging for a world title but each will be facing very tough tests on July 26. This is our sixth year promoting under the Hollywood Fight Nights banner and there’s no easy fights on this series. Fans want to see real fights and that’s our commitment to them.”

Advance tickets for Hollywood Fight Nights priced at $200, $150, $100 and $80 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.

Omar Trinidad returns to the Hollywood Fight Nights ring following his sensational title victory over arch-rival Jose Perez on January 27. Dropping the valiant Perez twice, Trinidad would stamp his name as a world class featherweight with the eighth-round stoppage. The victory was Trinidad’s third straight knockout and his seventh of his last eight fights.

Victor Slavinskyi made his mark in U.S. boxing with a ten-round decision over top rated contender Leduan Barthelemy on June 26, 2021. In 2023, he scored dominant wins over Juan Antonio Lopez and Darel Harris, both taking place in Los Angeles. His ledger also includes hotly contested distance fights with world ranked Claudio Marrero and Edward Vazquez.

Following four sensational performances in 2023, Gor Yeritsyan kicked off his 2024 campaign in style with a commanding ten-round decision over Quinton Randall on February 23 at Chumash Casino earning the WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title.

The undefeated Aram Amirkhanyan returns to action following an eight-round decision over Cameron Krael on July 29, 2023. He also holds victories over Keandre Gibson and top contenders Khuseyn Baysangurov, (14-0) and Stanyslav Skorokhod, (17-1).

Additional fights for this exciting night of action will be announced shortly.