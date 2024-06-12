Oscar De La Hoya forgets he lost twice to ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley

Shane Mosley responded to Oscar De La Hoya claiming he won their fight during an interview that the former world champion cited on his podcast.

A 34-0 Mosley defeated De La Hoya via split decision in a 2000 meeting at the Staples Center, the second of the Golden Boy’s six losses. He repeated the feat unanimously three years later. However, during a reflection on some of his greatest nights, De La Hoya dropped a bombshell that “Sugar” Shane picked up on and pointed out.

De La Hoya had said, “Here I am on the top of the world [when] beating Pernell Whittaker, beating Julio Cesar Chavez, beating Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho, and beating ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley.”

Mosley stopped the clip and stated, “Beating Sugar Shane Mosley? – I wonder where I was at when this happened. But I didn’t know I lost the fight. I thought I’d won that fight.”

The clip then cuts to Mosley getting the decision against De La Hoya, followed by a thumbs-up from the loser.

“Beating Sugar Shane Mosley” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bSeze49r9g — Sugar Shane Mosley (@ShaneMosley_) June 10, 2024

Given that the pair worked together for years after their fight, it’s surprising that De La Hoya didn’t remember the two results. The initial defeat came just nine months after De La Hoya suffered the first of his career against Felix Trinidad.

De La Hoya would go on to lose three more times, with another highly debatable against Felix Sturm in 2004. Bernard Hopkins, who also works with him at Golden Boy, plus Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are the other trio.

However, since Mosley was the only fighter to beat him twice during his career, De La Hoya should have a firm handle on those losses.

