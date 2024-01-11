Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live on ESPN this Saturday

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs. Smith will be presented live this Saturday, January 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

In the main event, WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev will defend his crown against former world champion Callum Smith.

Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs), who resides in Montreal, is boxing’s only current world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. He has made seven title defenses since capturing the IBF strap in November 2017.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs), from Liverpool, England, and the WBC’s mandatory challenger, has won two bouts by stoppage since dropping a decision in a 2020 title unification fight against Canelo Alvarez.

In the undercard action, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, Australian Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight world title against Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs), who enters his first world title challenge.

Calling the action will be: ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Top Rank: Real Time – All-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night.

Who Do U Fight 4? – Learn what drives the next generation of Top Rank stars.

State of Boxing – Post-show coverage of the biggest fights on ESPN and ESPN+.

Best of Boxing Spotlight – An archive of the all-time best Top Rank fights.