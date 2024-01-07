Benn vs Dobson undercard finalized for Feb 3 in Las Vegas

Khalil Coe, George Liddard and Jimmy Sains are all set to feature on the undercard of Conor Benn’s clash with Peter Dobson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Saturday February 3, live worldwide on DAZN.

Coe (7-0-1 5KOs) enjoyed a fruitful 2023 with three KO wins from three outings as the 26 year former Team USA talent continued his journey in the paid ranks.

The rising star at 175lbs will be tested to the maximum as the Jersey City man takes on Mexican KO artist Gerardo Osuna (20-0 18 KOs) over eight rounds.

The 23 year old also winning all three of his 2023 bouts inside the distance as he fights in the States for the first time in his career.

Two of Matchroom’s brightest young Brits get an early taste of the bright lights of Las Vegas as Liddard (5-0 3 KOs) and Sains (2-0 2 KOs) head Stateside alongside their fellow Tony Sims trained stars Benn and John Ryder, who faces Jaime Munguia live on DAZN from Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday January 27.

Opponents for both men will be announced soon, with Liddard fighting over six and Sains over four, and both at Middleweight.

It’s a Brit-heavy card with Benn topping the bill alongside popular unbeaten Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (10-0 9 KOs), whose opponent will also be named soon.

While the co-feature bout in Las Vegas features another unbeaten battle, as Middleweight contender Austin Williams takes on Connor Coyle for the WBA International and IBF North American titles.

Like Benn, Williams (15-0 10 KOs) last stepped through the ropes in Orlando, where he recorded a 15th win in the paid ranks over former World title challenger Steve Rolls.

‘Ammo’ sits pretty at #3 in the WBA rankings, and that’s a position that the man in the opposite corner would love to jump into.

Florida-based Irishman Coyle (20-0 9 KOs) sitting at #6 and entering the bout on a pair of wins this year, the latest being a fifth round KO win over Joey Bryant in Mississippi in August, in a third defense of his NABA Middleweight title.