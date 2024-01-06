Michael Magnesi aims to seal WBC title shot vs Masanori Rikiishi

After closing 2023 with a victory against the Colombian Nike Theran, Michael “Lone Wolf” Magnesi opens the year with another great night for boxing.

On March 22, the Lazio boxer will face Japanese Masanori Rikiishi, holder of the WBO Asia Pacific title, who is ready to fly to Italy.

The upcoming bout will not only determine the holder of the Silver WBC super featherweight world crown, currently in the possession of Magnesi since last March, but also present an opportunity to vie for the coveted Gold title by challenging the reigning champion, Texan O’Shaquie Foster.

“It will be valid as a second elimination. The WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has given me this great opportunity. I will not disappoint him. I will not let it slip away,” said Magnesi.

“It could be the fight of my career. I want to give myself and my people an exciting and prestigious victory,” he added.

Magnesi will have to contend with the fearsome southpaw from Rikiishi, a native of Nagoya who has only one defeat in his career. He is undefeated since 2018 and is currently number five in the WBC ranking, one position above Magnesi himself.

It’s an obstacle, however, that does not intimidate the Palestrina-born fighter.

“The goal is the Gold WBC world championship. I will certainly not be impressed by his skill,” Magnesi emphasizes. “I respect him, but I anticipate him coming back from Italy with the second defeat.

“I’m already ready in my head, I’ve started training, I’ve been in the mountains for a week in the past few days to oxygenate. In short, I will be at my best.

“This is my moment. I want to thank all the sponsors who allow me to devote myself twenty-four hours to this sport, my tireless team.

“Also, WBC president Sulaiman and vice-president Mauro Betti, who believes in me more and more every day.”

“It will be a stratospheric match. Never before have we needed the support of the whole of Italy,” added Alessandra Branco, Magnesi’s wife, and promoter.

“I am happy to have once again managed to bring a world class event to Italy, an arduous task especially with a Japanese boxer.

“We managed to conclude a negotiation with Kameda Promotion of the promoter Koki Kameda, one of the best known at a global level.

“The hard work done together with Team Magnesi’s attorney, Davide Bianchi, lasted for months.”