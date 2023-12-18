YouTuber Jake Paul repeats ridiculous world champion plan

YouTuber Jake Paul has repeated his claim that he can become a world champion in boxing despite facing nobody near ranked in the top fifteen.

Paul took out Andre August in one round at the weekend, flattening a fighter ranked 275th in the world at cruiserweight.

Despite the lack of fanfare for the event or the victory, Paul is convinced he can reign supreme in the 200-pound division.

Discussing the win, Paul believes facing an actual boxer was risky, despite stating many times that he’s serious about his career in pugilism.

“[It was] a big risk, big risk,” said Paul. “People can be discredited or say what they want, but they didn’t get in there with him. He’s been doing it his whole life.

“You look at the guy; he’s strong and a risk, especially since he’s not a big name.

“Putting all on the line against someone like him, everyone thought it was crazy. Everyone first thought, what? Are you going to do that? Why? Where? What’s going on?

Jake Paul aims to become a world boxing champion

“What’s the plan here? And it’s just one answer, to become world champion.”

Despite the criticism, Paul provided fans with a show from the start. He surprised the crowd when he walked out with Team USA Boxing stars Morelle McCane and Joshua Edwards, dancing to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Once he stepped into the ring, he was all business. Paul was highly calculated from the opening bell. He put August to the mat for the knockout in under three minutes with a right uppercut.

The blow was one of only eight needed to get the job down. Paul is growing as a boxer, thanks to his dedication. However, the lack of skills won’t be evident until he fights a top guy.

However, he added to his highlight reel, which was probably his point when handpicking August for the show. He then made ridiculous claims that he could mix it with Jai Opetaia or Chris Billam-Smith.

Either of those skilled fighters could hurt Paul badly if he ever accepted a bout against them. Hopefully, before that happens, someone saves Paul from himself.

Those present to witness included Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former world champions Chantelle Cameron and Riddick Bowe.

Plus, ex-two-time opponent Tyron Woodley, Team USA Boxing stars Mo McCane and Joshua Edwards, and MVP’s H2O Sylve, who will headline Most Valuable Prospects V in Orlando, Florida on Friday, February 2nd.

Paul also continued his record-breaking streak by achieving the highest-recorded gate for a boxing event in Orlando’s history.

Puerto Rican fighter Miguel Cotto’s bout vs. Delvin Rodriguez at the Amway Center, which has a capacity of 20,000, in October 2013 previously held the record in Orlando.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

