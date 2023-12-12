Fradimil Macayo scores biggest win of career at Caribe Royale

On Friday, December 8, Boxlab Promotions hosted the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs Night of Champions for the second consecutive year at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

This action-packed card preceded the WBA’s 102nd annual convention, which is also held at the Caribe Royale. The card aired on DAZN and featured fighters from all over the world.

In the main event, Venezuela’s Fradimil Macayo scored the biggest victory of his career by defeating Miami, FL based Cuban Idalberto Umara via ten round unanimous decision.

He captured the WBA Fedelatin lightweight crown. Making his US debut, Macayo was the busier fighter and scored a knockdown in round seven. Umara had his moments of success but was unable to overcome Macayo.

Scores were 97-92, 96-93 and 95-94.

With the win, Macayo improved to 17-1 with 13 KO’s. Umara slips to 11-2 (8 KO’s).

Junior welterweight phenom Kevin Hayler Brown stopped rugged veteran Marcos Jimenez after five rounds to win the WBA Continental Americas championship. Brown showcased great hand speed and landed many clean shots. Jimenez did not take a step backwards and tried to brawl with Brown, but that turned out to be a crucial mistake.

In the fifth, Brown scored a hard knockdown with a multi-punch combo. Jimenez beat the count but was dropped shortly thereafter with a left to the body. The game Jimenez again made it back to his feet and fought aggressively until the bell sounded.

Between rounds five and six, Jimenez’ corner elected to stop the fight.

Brown is now 4-0 with 3 KO’s and is the first fighter to stop Jimenez in more than 12 years. Jimenez, who previously went the distance with world class fighters in Carlos Molina, Anthony Peterson, Jose Felix and Ryan Martin among others, falls to 25-11 (17 KO’s).

Rsing junior middleweight Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela annihilated Mexico’s Juan Egana Elizalde in less than a round. Estela, a crowd favorite who grew up in Orlando, quickly sent Elizalde to the canvas. A huge right hand moments later decked Elizalde for a second time and forced Referee Massimo Montanini to stop the contest at 1:39.

Estela’s now 14-0 with 5 KO’s. Elizalde is 11-3 (11 KO’s).

Middleweight standout Euri “La Bazooka” Cedeno, 7-0-1 (5 KO’s), handled previously undefeated Yoanki Urrutia and scored an eight round unanimous decision. Cedeno, who represented his native Dominican Republic at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scored a knockdown in the first round and was in control throughout the contest.

Scores were 79-72 and 80-71 twice.

Cedeno’s now 7-0-1 with 6 KO’s and Urrutia, of Miami, FL by way of Cuba, is 13-1 (5 KO’s).

Boxlab Promotions returns to the Caribe Royale Friday, December 15 for “Most Valuable Prospects IV” headlined by Jake Paul vs Andre August. The card airs live on DAZN in association with Most Valuable Promotions.

Undercard results:

Super Featherweights: Leonardo Padilla (23-5-1 – 16 KO’s, Caracas, Venezuela) D10 (96-94, 94-96, 95-95) Jeremy Hill (19-3-1 – 12 KO’s, New Orleans, LA)

Super Bantamweights: Israel Rodriguez Picazo (30-5 – 20 KO’s, Mexico City, Mexico) TKO5 (3:00) Wilner Soto (23-15 – 12 KO’s, Canalete, Colombia)

Junior Welterweights: Aaron Aponte (8-1-1- 2 KO’s, Hialeah, FL UD6 (59-54 3X) Roberto Almazan Monreal (11-21 – 4 KO’s, Miami, FL)

Junior Middleweights: Abass Baraou (14-1 – 9 KO’s, Berlin, Germany) UD8 (79-72, 78-73, 76-75) Hugo Noriega (9-2- 5 KO’s, Miami, FL)

Middleweights: Etoundi Michel William (15-0 – 11 KO’s, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) UD8 Dormedes Potes (14-5-1 – 10 KO’s – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Featherweights: Opeyemi Adeyemi (10-0-1 – 8 KO’s, Nigeria) TKO2 (1:47) Jason Vera (5-10, 3 KO’s – Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Lightweights: Jean Guerra Vargas (7-0 – 1 KO, Orlando, FL) UD4 (40-36 3X) Pedro Hernandez (7-17-1, 2 KO’s, Colorado Springs, CO)