Full card set for Galle vs Carreno on Saturday night

Canada’s Amanda Galle faces three-time World Title Challenger, Niorkis Carreno for the vacant IBO World Bantamweight Title.

The fight occurs on a night of World Championship Boxing presented to you by Lee Baxter Promotions on December 10.

Amanda Galle (8-0-1 1KO), of Mississauga, Ontario, was three weeks out from her first shot at the world title when hearing of her opponent’s hand injury, that led to the fight being pushed back a month.

With Galle’s experience in both the amateur and professional ranks, she won’t let this affect her preparation or performance on the night.

Winning titles is nothing new to Galle. As an amateur she won numerous Canadian National titles, was four-time Ringside World Amateur Boxing Champion.

Since turning over to the pro ranks she has won the Canadian Super Bantamweight Title against World Title challenger Tania Walters.

Galle’s previous matches have ultimately been preparing and leading her towards the heights of our sport, the World Championship. Different date, but same plan for Galle, to win the World Title in front of her hometown fans.

In the other corner stands, Niorkis Carreno (24-3 19KOs) of Venezuela. Carreno has previously challenged for the WBC Minimumweight, WBO Flyweight and most recently the WBO Bantamweight World Title against Danish star, Dina Thorslund.

Falling just short in her three pervious World Title shots, Carreno is not willing to let a fourth chance at the title slip away from her. Carreno is a clinical finisher, stopping 19 of her 24 opponents within the distance. Both fighters are ready to do what it takes to be victorious on the night.

Two undefeated fighters are putting it all on the line for the Canadian Cruiserweight title. Toronto’s Peter Nowaczek (4-0 3KOs) takes on the champion, Salar Gholami (6-0 3KOs) for the Canadian strap in an 8-round contest.

Nowaczek and Gholami have previously sparred together and have a good knowledge of each other’s styles, which adds an interesting factor to the match.

Josh Lupia (12-0 10KOs) continues to impress as the welterweight takes on Ismael Urieta (15-9-1 10KOs). Since his return to the ring in July 2022, Lupia has been making statement after statement.

Last time at REBEL, Lupia beat Lanardo Tyner. Tyner has previously shared the ring with the likes of Lamont Peterson, Jessie Vargas and Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Top Canadian prospect, Moe Zawadi (6-1-0 5KOs) is back in action against Gregory Miller (2-7-0 2KOs). Hard-hitting Zawadi earned himself a highlight reel knockout over fellow Canadian, Marco Parente, last time at REBEL. The tough and more seasoned Miller will look to use his experience to upset the younger Zawadi.

A rematch is on the cards for Ross Mylet (9-1-1 2KOs) and Luis Vara Carrillo (6-9-5 2KOs), a draw last time out left fans looking forward to the rematch. Canadian Bantamweight Champ, Mylet looks to settle the score on December 10.

Cameroon native, Stephane Fondjo (11-1-0 9KOs) makes his Canadian debut. Fondjo is the WBC Middle Eastern and WBA Asian South Super Middleweight champion. He is taking on Isreal Nava Lopez (3-3-0 2KOs).

Undefeated Super Middleweight, Nawid Zaman (2-0 1KO) makes his first appearance on a Lee Baxter card. Zaman, who is proving to be a fan favourite, will face Eliseo Ramirez Perez (1-4-1 0KO).

Former World Title challenger, Jessica Camara (11-4-0 2KOs) is also on the card. Pushing towards another shot at the World Title, Camara is currently ranked No1 in the WBC Super Lightweight rankings.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.