World champion responds to Ryan Garcia fight offer

Ryan Garcia calls out Rolly Romero
Ryan Garcia got a swift response after calling for a WBA super lightweight title shot on the back of stopping Oscar Duarte.

“King Ry” took Duarte out in the eighth round to claim the lowly-regarding WBA ‘Gold’ title. He wants to face Rolly Romer, the full belt holder, next.

With a dynamite, knockout performance, Garcia moved to 24-1, scoring the 20th stoppage of his career. He proved that he is back and is championship-ready.

A crowd of more than 10,000 people witnessed the main event at Toyota Center as Garcia put his name in the mix for a title shot in 2024.

Ryan Garcia wants Rolly Romero

After his victory, Garcia said: “I want to become a world champion. I want Rollies [Rolly] next. I think it’s a fun fight.

“He’s an aggressive, crazy dude. The lead-up will be crazy, and I want that. He has a title. But yeah, let’s do it.

On his partnership with trainer Derrick James, he added: “I felt like me and Derrick have a lot to build on after this fight.

“Everyone kept asking me why Oscar Duarte – he was so tough! I thought I would get him out in the second or third, but he was like a rock.”

Concluding on a clash with Rolly, Garcia stated: “You got beat up by that old dude [Ismael Barroso in May]. We know what happened.

“Let’s keep building, then we can go after Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez.

“However Derrick [James] sees fit. I trust him.

Rolly responds

It didn’t take long for Romero to respond.

“What the f*** did I just watch? Rolly by murder in the first [against Ryan Garcia].”

One man who has yet to give Garcia any courtesy is new WBC champion Shakur Stevenson. Garcia targeted the Top Rank star while addressing the media.

“I will beat his a**, I promise you that.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

