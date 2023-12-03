Holiday Fight Night 2 set for Dec 16 at Sony Hall

On Saturday Night December 16th Boxing Insider Promotions, which has quickly become New York City’s most active promoter presents its 2nd Annual Holiday event, Fight Night 2 featuring an exciting night of boxing.

The sensational 6 fight card will be held at Sony Hall on 246 W 46th street. Doors open at 6:30, with the first fight at 8:00.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketweb.com. This event will air live and Free on Boxinginsider.com and on YouTube.com.

The Fights:

Tsendbaatar Eredbaat (7-0-0), the Mongolian Olympian Champion makes his 3rd appearance at Boxing Insider when he faces the very tough Yohan Vasquez (25-4).

Tsendbaatar is one of the most feared boxers and this feature fight is presented in Association with Lou Dibella and Dibella Entertainment.

Tsendbaatar made a huge impact on the NY Boxing scene in February with a crushing knock out over the game Giovanni Gutierrez and then returned with a dominating performance against Edy Valenzi Mercado.

Heavyweight Sensation Fernely FelIz Jr. (6-0-0) is fighting the very slick Raphael Carlolina (2-3-0) in a six round bout.

NYC favorite club fighter Christian Otero (6-4-0) is returning to Boxing Insider for his 3rd appearance when he challenges super featherweight, Yeuri Andujar (5-6-1).

Cesar Francis (12-2-0), the popular welterweight, will be facing Windry Amadis Martinez (9-1-0) in a six round bout.

Pryce Taylor, the two-time NY Golden Gloves Champion is scheduled for a four round heavyweight fight against an opponent to be announced.

Jacob Riley Solis, the middleweight from Bredwinners boxing, will be making his debut in a four round bout against an opponent to be announced.

Just in time for Christmas, Boxing Insider is giving out free Candy Canes and Santa hats. There will be a mariachi band performing. The very lovely Stephanie Almeida known as Miss Multiverse USA will be singing the National Anthem and performing with the mariachi band.

Tickets for Holiday Fight Night | TicketWeb – Sony Hall in New York, US.