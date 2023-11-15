Steve Claggett scores 37th pro win in Montreal

Live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, Albertan Steve Claggett secured his 37th career victory by unanimous decision, holding onto his NABF title while also clinching the WBO International title for super lightweights. Montreal boxer Steven Butler, on his part, returned to victory by stopping his opponent in the 10th round.

Steve Claggett (37-7-2, 25 KOs) kept his promise and responded to the attacks from Miguel Madueno (30-2, 28 KOs) by securing a convincing unanimous decision after overwhelming his opponent with punches for 10 rounds. With this victory, the man nicknamed “The Dragon” continues his climb towards the top rankings, now holding two titles.

“I knew he would be tough and hungry, so I expected a tough fight, but I can do better; you haven’t seen the best of me yet,” declared Claggett, defending his NABF title and simultaneously winning the WBO International title.

Returning for the first time since his world championship defeat last May, Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs) regained the path to victory by stopping Ivan Alvarez (32-15-4, 21 KOs) in the 10th round. Despite the final result, Butler’s fight was not without difficulty, and referee Yvon Goulet had to intervene several times to restore order.

“I still need to work on that; I was emotional at times, and I’m not proud of it, but my coach did a good job calming me down and saying the right things at the right time,” commented the Montreal native, teaming up with American coach John Scully for the first time.

On the undercard, four other fights were showcased, and EOTTM boxers each secured victories. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, Imam Khataev (5-0, 5 KOs), continued his destructive work by stopping Fernando Galvan (8-9-1, 2 KOs) in the 2nd round.

Montrealer of Turkish origin, Mehmet Unal (7-0, 6 KOs), won by abandonment for the second consecutive fight, this time in the 2nd round against Jaime Hernandez Lopez (10-11, 4 KOs).

In his first 6-round fight of his career, Quebecer Wilkens Mathieu (5-0, 3 KOs) fought hard—reaching the limit—but secured a victory by unanimous decision against Polish Grzegorz Mardyla (1-1-1).

Finally, in the opening bout, Frenchman Moreno Fendero (2-0, 1 KO) secured his first career knockout victory by getting rid of Cristian Lopez Lozano (2-3) in the second round after dictating the pace.