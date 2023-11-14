Osleys Iglesias signs with Eye of the Tiger Management

With the goal of continuing to position itself as one of the international leaders in professional boxing promotion, Eye of the Tiger actively pursues recruitment to discover the finest talents from all corners of the world.

The Montreal-based company is delighted to officially announce a significant addition to its team, the current IBO World Champion in the 168 lb division, Osleys Iglesias.

With an amateur record of 200 fights, including 184 victories, the Cuban-born boxer competed in the middleweight division in the amateur ranks. He made a name for himself on the national stage by participating in the Torneo Nacional Playa Giron (national championship) four times and winning a silver medal on each occasion. He also earned gold medals twice in the Cordova-Cardin Tournament.

The Cuban southpaw also gained international experience by participating in the Thailand International Invitational Tournament, representing his homeland in the Cuba vs. Russia tournament, and winning a gold medal at the 2018 World Cup. After honing his skills by facing elite competition for several years, he decided to turn professional in 2019, which involved relocating to Germany full-time.

Since his debut in the major leagues, where he took the 168 lb division by storm, he has risen to the 14th spot in the world rankings according to Boxrec, while capturing titles such as the WBO World Youth, IBO International, and WBA Inter-Continental. In 2022, he became the IBO World Champion by defeating Andrii Velikovskyi with a 10th-round knockout.

“With only 9 fights, Iglesias is already the IBO World Champion and has already faced the veteran Isaac Chilemba. Although he is still very young, he has defeated, among others, the current WBA champion David Morell. He is left-handed, powerful, and equipped with excellent technique. Iglesias has all the tools to reach the top of the super middleweight division,” said Marc Ramsay, EOTTM’s Director of Development and Recruitment.

“It was unthinkable to pass up on talent like Iglesias, so we seized the opportunity. He is a complete boxer who stood out in the amateur ranks and continues to make waves in the professional world, already being the IBO champion at just 25 years old. It is also a strategic decision because with Mbilli, Bazinyan, and now Iglesias at the top, it allows us to solidify our position in the 168 lb division to compete for the titles currently held by Canelo Alvarez,” added Camille Estephan, President of EOTTM.