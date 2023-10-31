Sandor Martin returns on December 16 to Italy

Another testing fight, waiting for the glorious – and deserved – world title chance: Sandor Martin (41-3-0, 14KO) is coming back in the squared circle on the 16th of December in Turin, Italy, as part of a boxing card organized and promoted by Italy’s Opi Since 82.

He will fight Mohamed El Marcouchi (29-3, 12KO) for eight rounds in the super lightweight division. Currently, Sandor Martin is the WBC n.1 in the 140lbs and the mandatory challenger for the winner of Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney.

The entire fight card will be shown live on DAZN for Italy and on ESPN+ in the USA with the support of Top Rank Boxing. It will have four professional boxing fights, with the main event being local boxer Francesco Grandelli (17-2-2, 3KO), who will face undefeated Stefan Voda (14-0, 5KO) for the vacant Ebu Silver Featherweight Title.

The other two fights include the former IBF International Welterweight Champion Maxim Prodan (21-2-1, 16KO) and the young lightweight prospect Biagio Grimaldi (5-1, 3KO), who has the opportunity to avenge the only loss on his record against Darwin El Badaouy (2-2-1, 1KO).

For Sandor Martin, it is not a mere stay-busy fight; it is more of a challenging contest to stay in full shape, warming up for the big world title fight that Sandor has been waiting for months. Sandor defeated Mikey Garcia with a Majority Decision in October 2021, then José Felix in April 2022, and his only recent loss was a controversial Split Decision against Teofimo Lopez in December 2022. He recently fought against former Italian super lightweight champion Arblin Kaba, scoring a 6th-round stoppage in July 2023.

“I am happy to fight twice in 2023,” recalls Sandor. “I will do my best to give an outstanding performance. Ith my managers, the Cherchi family of Opi. Since 82, I look forward to the new year to finally find a world title chance.”