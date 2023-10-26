UK ‘shock jock’ receives event ban for criticizing Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury moved to ban a UK’ shock jock’ mouthpiece from his event in Saudi Arabia and from all future headliners the heavyweight is involved in.

Simon Jordan, the former Crystal Palace chairman-turned-Piers Morgan of radio, gave Fury both barrels over the collapse of a fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

The podcast host let Fury have it by accusing “The Gypsy King” of ducking the formidable Ukrainian. Fury didn’t take too kindly to this and showed he’s vulnerable to the opinions of some.

Brother Shane announced that Jordan’s actions would result in a blanket ban for all of talkSPORT, one of the pundit’s employers.

As fight week got in full swing for Fury’s clash with Francis Ngannou, Jordan was nonplussed about his exile.

Simon Jordan banned by Tyson Fury

“It’s Fury-Ngannou week, I understand we – talkSPORT en masse – are persona non grata. We are not wanted,” Jordan explained to his talkSPORT viewers.

“All of a sudden, we are banned! And I really wanted to go to the Ngannou fight as well,” he added sarcastically.

On Shane’s comments and the possibility he will be shunned from attending Fury vs Usyk too, Jordan added: “I’m disappointed. Shane Fury was saying, ‘talkSPORT is going to be banned.’

“Well, fine, if that’s what you want to do. You can ban me from a fight I didn’t want to go to. I’m sure they’ll weaponize it and say, ‘We’re going to do it when we fight Usyk as well.'”

Jordan doesn’t think his comments are the only reason for the banishment, but he accepts he is in the wrong.

“He[ [Fury] is right to pull me up because I did make one observation they can weaponize. It was, ‘I think it would be shameful if he ducks Uysk.’

“I did [use the wrong word] because I know that Tyson Fury – and I’ve said it subsequently – ain’t ducking anybody.

Fury’ difficult to deal with’

“I do think he’s maybe difficult to deal with. I do believe he has very definite views on what he’s entitled to, which makes it difficult to make fights sometimes.

“But I don’t think he ducks anybody. So, if I’ve dropped that into a conversation, then, ‘Okay, you can weaponize that against me.'”

The ex-football club owner couldn’t resist one final dig when signing off on the subject.

“I don’t know why, in a sport where you guys are so brave and so strong and do things that most people couldn’t even contemplate, the moment someone says something you don’t like, people start crying.

“Hopefully, things will change, and everyone can be nice and friendly again.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.