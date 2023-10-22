Jabril Noble outscores Rashan Adams in Philadelphia split

In a much-anticipated fight that featured two young and undefeated junior lightweights, Jabril Noble and Rashan Adams lived up to the billing as Noble eked out a razor-thin split decision in front of a capacity crowd at Harrahs Philadelphia in Chester, PA.

The eight-bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions.

The fight was hotly contested from the outset with Adams working the jab early. Noble got into the fight by landing some solid flurries in the second and third rounds.

Adams fought back in round four as he was able to work on the inside. The fifth round proved pivotal as Noble was able to score a knockdown with a hard combination.

Adams was hurt but was able to get out of the round as the knockdown came in the final seconds of the round.

With the fight on the line, the two fighters battled it out to the final bell which had the packed house at Harrahs Philadelphia on their feet.

Noble, 131.4 lbs. of Philadelphia won by scores of 58-55 and 57-56 while Adams took a card 57-56. Noble is now 5-0. Adams, 130.1 lbs. of Philadelphia is 5-1.

Tariq Green stopped Dewayne Williams and the end of round three of their four-round middleweight bout.

Green scored two knockdowns. Green, 159.5 lbs. of Philadelphia is now 5-2-1. Willaims, 159.4 lbs. of Philadelphia is 4-8-1.

Frankie Lynn thrilled the hometown Chester crowd by stopping Anthony Young at 2:23 of round one of their welterweight bout.

Lynn, 144.5 lbs. of Chester is now 3-0 with three knockouts. Young, 144.3 lbs. of Philadelphia is 0-7.

David Calabro stopped Michael Turner at 1:29 of round one of their featherweight contest.

Calabro, 125.5 lbs. of Aston, PA is 3-0 with three knockouts. Turner, 122.9 lbs. of Pittsburgh is 0-7.

Jalique Holden remained undefeated as he needed just 67 seconds to take out Daniel McCall in a junior lightweight fight.

Holden, 128.7 lbs. of Wilmington, DE is 5-0 with four knockouts. McCall, 134.3 lbs. of Stone Mountain, GA is 0-2.

19-year-old Francisco Rodriguez stopped Braulio Avila at 2:39 of round two of their lightweight bout.

Rodriguez, 133 lbs. of Pleasantville, NJ is now 3-0 with three knockouts. Avila, 133.8 lbs. of Tlaxcala, MEX is 3-17.

Monyae Gregory boxed his way to a four-round unanimous decision over Maurice Clemons in a middleweight bout.

Gregory, 162 lbs. of Owings Mills, MD won by scores of 40-35 and 39-36 twice is now 2-0. Clemons, 160.2 lbs. of Riverdale, GA is 1-5.

Eliezer Olmeda won a four-round split decision over Rawkwon Butler in a welterweight bout.

Olmeda, 145.5 lbs. of Gloucester, NJ won two cards 38-37, while Butler won a card 38-37.

Olmeda is now 4-4. Butler, 144.7 lbs. of Brooklyn is 5-7.

RDR Promotions will be back at Harrahs Philadelphia on Saturday, December 9th.