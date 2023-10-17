Francis Ngannou is lucky he’s not fighting Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou will be in for a boxing lesson on October 28, rather than the fear of being flattened by Deontay Wilder, the biggest puncher in the sport.

The MMA star backed away from Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship for one reason. The ex-heavyweight champion wanted out of the earning restrictions imposed.

Securing a fight with Tyson Fury in the boxing ring, Ngannou proves he is a multi-talented competitor who can adapt.

However, Ngannou is old, slow, and fighting purely for money. It’s a recipe for disaster that could have been much worse for “The Predator.”

Francis Ngannou vs Fury

The fact he’s managed to land Fury over Deontay Wilder is a blessing for Ngannou. Whereas Fury may hold back slightly as he’s the better boxer, Wilder would have been looking for a one-punch ending from the get-go.

Like Tyson’s brother fighting, the event can merely go through the motions and end up with both participants walking away healthy and wealthier.

Wilder doesn’t have that mindset. At least, his “Bronze Bomber” persona doesn’t.

After losing to Fury in February 2020, Wilder claimed “The Gypsy King” had cheated. But rather than trying to get Fury kicked out of the sport, Wilder wanted his brand of justice.

“Why would I go to the authorities when I can put my hands up on him [again]? The possibility of trying to kill him and get paid millions of dollars doing it,” Wilder told FightHype.com.

“[If] I go to the authorities and they lock him up, then what’s next? – That’s it. It’s a good write-up. OK, we proved our case. But nobody is getting fed.

Deontay Wilder danger

“What justice has that done? That doesn’t make any sense. That sounds like somebody is non-confrontational in combat sports because their mindset is not set on combat.

“It’s set on being nice. That theory doesn’t even make sense to me. We are in the hurt business. This is what we do.

“[If] I can hurt you and get paid to do it, that sounds like a sweet deal.”

That’s the kind of animal Ngannou would be facing in Wilder. Fury will dance around and probably box Ngannou’s head off rather than trying to take his head off like Wilder.

Nonetheless, Ngannou is looking forward to sharing a ring with Fury. If it was Wilder, it’s doubtful he’d feel so good about it.

“I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for three years. My dream was always to box and to box the best,” said Ngannou.

“After becoming the undisputed MMA [UFC] heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true. This is an opportunity to cement my position as the world’s baddest man.

“All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he’s going to sleep.”

In terms of a fan-friendly fight, Francis probably made the wrong choice. For his future health, it was the correct one.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.