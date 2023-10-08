Pat McCormack faces Peter Dobson on Nov 11 in Newcastle

Rising Welterweight star Pat McCormack will headline his first ever show when he puts his WBA Intercontinental Title on the line against undefeated American Peter Dobson at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday November 11, live worldwide on DAZN.

Matchroom return to Newcastle for their latest NXTGEN offering following Cyrus Pattinson’s unforgettable war with Welshman Chris Jenkins back in March, but this time all eyes will be on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist McCormack who takes his biggest step up to date.

Sunderland’s McCormack (5-0, 4 KOs) has breezed through his first five opponents since turning pro in March 2022, claiming his first title in the paid ranks last time out in July as he retired Ton Dixon in four rounds to earn the WBA ranking title.

The Ben Davison-trained talent returns to the Utilita Arena Newcastle for the third time as defends his belt against New York’s Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs), who arrives on these shores full of confidence having won all 16 of his professional contests since turning over in 2014.

Residing in The Bronx, Dobson has fought exclusively in the US throughout his pro career, and the 33-year-old known as ‘Pistol Pete’ will be aiming to win his second title after outpointing Jeremy Nichols to claim the WBC USA Silver Welterweight crown in 2017.

Jarrow Super-Welterweight Ewan Mackenzie (8-0, 3 KOs) takes on Leeds’ Ishmael Davis (11-0, 5 KOs) in an Eliminator for the English Title and West Rainton’s Mark Dickinson (5-0, 1 KO) takes on Chatham’s Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) in an Eliminator for the English Middleweight Title, with the undefeated former Team GB standout looking to make it six wins from six fights since turning pro in October 2021.

Gateshead Lightweight Calum French (4-0, 1 KO) fights Shaun Cooper (13-5) over eight rounds, Essex Middleweight Jimmy Sains (1-0) looks to build on his debut win in Wembley last week, Newcastle Lightweight amateur standout Cameron Vuong steps through the ropes for a second time as a pro, Birltey Super-Lightweight Owen Rees (1-0, 1 KO) fights over six rounds and is joined on the card by his brother Ben Rees (1-0-1, 1 KO) who fights over six rounds at Light-Heavyweight.

“It’s a dream for me to headline a card in Newcastle, against an unbeaten American, it’s a step up and a chance for me make a statement,” said McCormack. “The goal is to eventually bring the regular big nights back to Newcastle.”

“Firstly I’d like to thank Matchroom for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” said Dobson. “I was scheduled to fight Caoimhin Agyarko last year when he pulled out with an injury. My team has stayed in contact and this opportunity arose.

“Pat McCormack was a good amateur but with all due respect he’s never seen anything remotely close to my level as a pro. If you check my credentials, I’ve made a career out of showing up and beating guys I wasn’t expected to beat. This won’t be any different. I’ll break him down and stop him in his backyard.

“To be honest I’d stop this muppet and his brain dead brother in the same night. I genuinely think Eddie Hearn is one of the smartest guys in boxing. Unfortunately I’m going to show him that he f***d up in investing in this liability that is going absolutely nowhere in this sport.”

“The North East’s brightest star Pat McCormack returns to the Utilita Arena Newcastle to headline his first ever show as he defends his WBA Intercontinental Title against undefeated American Peter Dobson at the top of our latest NXTGEN show,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Pat has looked flawless since joining the professional ranks in 2022 and I strongly believe that it won’t be long before he is bringing World Title fights back to the arena.He faces his toughest test to date in the shape of unbeaten Bronx hard man Peter Dobson who is supremely confident of handing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist his first loss in the pros – this promises to be an electric fight. Some of the North East’s best up and coming talent get another chance to impress on home turf including Mark Dickinson, Calum French and Cameron Vuong. Catch it live around the world on DAZN.”

Ticket details will be announced soon.