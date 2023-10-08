Boxing News: Shigeoka brothers win world titles / WBC Convention

Undefeated Japanese southpaw and interim World Boxing Council straw-weight champion, Japanese Yudai Shigeoka became full champion defeating Thai Panya Pradabsri.

The fight took place on a big card presented by Kameda Promotions at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Yudai dominated Pradabsri from the beginning, with his aggressiveness, even though Pradabri tried to counterpunch, he did so without much effectiveness.

Shigeoka kept constant pressure on the brave champion, who, like in all of his fights, showed big heart.

Panya, 32, failed to make his fifth defense of the WBC belt. The Judges scored 119-109, 119-109 and 117-111, in a great victory for Shigeoka.

With this win, Yudai improved his record to 8-0, with 5 knockouts, while Pradabri slipped to 40-2, with 24 knockouts.

Also on the bill, Yudai’s brother Ginjiro Shigeoka won the IBF minimumweight title.

WBC Convention

The most important boxing event of the year, the 2023 World Boxing Council annual Convention will be in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Tashkent, which means “Stone City”, is the economic and cultural hub of Uzbekistan and one of the richest cities in all of Central Asia that combines history and tradition, perfectly fusing modern elegance and at the same time offering spectacular views of a oriental city, wide avenues, modern restaurants and large, beautiful buildings, which will be adorned in Green and Gold.

The organizers and the people of Uzbekistan are eager to welcome the entire WBC family and show the world that it is a hospitable country.

The Host Hotel for the Convention will be the Hilton Tashkent City, but we also recommend the Intercontinental, the Hyatt Regency Tashkent and the Holiday Inn Tashkent, all located in the city center, 10 minutes from the Chorsu bazaar and the Alisher Navoï Opera.