Bektemir Melikuziev wins via fourth round stoppage

In the co-main event feature to Ramirez vs Smith, Bektemir “The Bully” Melikuziev of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title.

Melikuziev scored a fourth-round stoppage against Upper Marlboro, Maryland’s Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs). Scheduled for 10-rounds, “The Bully” was able to push through a cut left eye caused by a punch in the third round, and secured the TKO at 2:44 in the fourth round.

“I learned my lesson [on avenging the loss against Gabriel Rosado],” said Bektemir Melikuziev. “This was the most awkward fighter at 168 I’ve fought. I want to fight everyone at 168. If you don’t want to fight, get out of the way!”

In a spectacular first-round knockout victory, Darius “DFG” Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) defeated Alan Campa (18-9, 12 KOs) of Guaymas, Mexico in a light heavyweight fight scheduled for eight-rounds. Fulghum delivered a tough punch to Campa’s liver, sending him to the mat unable to get back up at 2:58.

“Statement made,” said Darius Fulghum. “I’m Golden Boy’s next superstar.”

Opening the broadcast, Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico handed Fort Lauderdale’s Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) his first loss in an eight-round super welterweight match that went the distance.

The judges scored the fight 74-78, 75-77, and 75-77. At the top of the preliminary card, Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) of Carollton, Texas added another knockout to his record with a victory against Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-5-2, 5 KOs) of Augusta, Georgia.

Scheduled for eight rounds of cruiserweight action, “Sweet T” sent Casper to the mat twice in the fight, once in the third and then in the fifth. Casper retired in the corner at the conclusion of the fifth round on the advice of his corner.

In an another upset win, Erick Benitez (5-5, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico handed young prospect Daniel “Ikaika” Luna (3-1, 3 KOs) his first loss in a four-round lightweight fight that went the distance.

The aggressive Benitez earned the unanimous decision victory with scores of 36-40, 36-40 and 37-39. Opening the preliminary fights with an eight-round junior middleweight fight that went the distance, Youngstown, Ohio’s Victor Toney (8-2-1 6 KOs) pulled the upset against Star Boxing’s Jahyae “Golden Child Brown (13-2, 9KOs).

The judges awarded the majority decision to Toney with scores of 75-77, 76-76, and 75-77.