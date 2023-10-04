Cain Sandoval vs Wesley Ferrer added to Callum Walsh undercard

Lightweight knockout machine, Cain Sandoval, (10-0, 10 KOs), of Sacramento, CA will battle Brooklyn’s Wesley ‘El Bongocero’ Ferrer, (17-1-1, 8 KOs), in a scheduled eight-rounder on the undercard to the ‘King’ Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villarreal title fight set for Thursday, November 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

“We’re very excited to announce this outstanding fight for the November 9th event,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “With his impressive run of show stopping knockouts, Cain Sandoval has become one of the West Coast’s most compelling must-see fighters.

“However, fighting at The Mecca is a true proving ground for any fighter and against the more experienced, hometown veteran Wesley Ferrer he faces the toughest challenge of his young career.”

Making his East Coast debut on November 9, the 21-year-old Sandoval has consistently impressed California boxing fans with his stunning knockout power since turning professional two years ago.

Most recently he scored a sixth-round knockout of Jose Marruffo on July 22, 2023 in front of a huge crowd of supporters at Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, CA. Staying busy this year, the fight against Ferrer will be his fourth start of 2023.

Since turning professional in 2013, the 31-year-old Ferrer, a longtime staple of popular New York City area fight cards, has faced numerous top contenders including Will Madera, Steven Ortiz and Larry Fryers.

He returns to action following a unanimous decision over former world title challenger Jayson Velez on August 13, 2022.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, tickets for the night of world class boxing priced at $205, $155, $55, and $35 can be purchased online at www.msg.com or at the Madison Square Garden box office and via Ticketmaster locations. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Department at 888.609.7599.

Additional fights for the November 9 event will be announced shortly.