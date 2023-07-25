Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan talks Aug 11 return to action

Undefeated middleweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (14-0, 13 KOs), fighting out of nearby Weymouth (MA), will be fighting closer to his home than he’s ever been, in addition to fighting outdoors for the first time, in an eight-round bout on the August 11th (Aug. 1 rain date) “Veterans Stadium Showcase” Pro-Am card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), under the lights at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to have Frank on our card,” GCP President Chris Traietti said. “He is one of the biggest up and coming fighters in New England. He was a must to have on this show. Thank you to his team and promoter for making this happen.”

The 22-year-old Hogan has stopped 13 of his 14 victims during his young career as a prize fighter. He’s extremely popular, electrifying in the ring, and determined to stop his opponent, Argentinian Miguel “El Pirado” Angel Suarez (15-12, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

“It feels nice to be fighting at home, only five minutes away,” Hogan said. “’Tank Time’ is definitely going to be loud. A lot more local fans will have a chance to watch my fight.

“I’ve been perfecting a lot of things: sharp boxing and great defense. When I catch my opponent, he’s going down. The main thing is I’m very relaxed now in the ring. My power is always there no matter who I fight.”

This will be the first time Hogan has fought outdoors as a professional boxer. In fact, it’s also the first time that professional boxers have fought outdoors in Quincy.

“I’m happy to be fighting outdoors,” Hogan noted. “I fought outdoors a couple of times as an amateur, but I was so young I don’t really remember. This will be new for me. I don’t expect any surprises. I’ll adapt to the heat. I think a lot of fans there supporting other fighters will become my fans. My fan-base will grow.

Hogan was a 2020 USA Boxing Olympic Team alternate, as well as a 2019 New England Golden Gloves Champion.

As a popular Irish American boxer, Hogan should benefit in terms of added fans’ support from passionate supporters of two Irish fighters who will be in action, light heavyweight Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (5-0, 4 KOs), of Cork, and Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole (7-0, 5 KOs), of Galway, both in six-round matches.

Hyde, a three-time Irish National Champion, will face an opponent to be determined, while O’Toole faces Scott “Scottie Bombz” Lampert (5-8, 4 KOs), the Massachusetts Cruiserweight Champion, for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) cruiserweight title.

The main event pits former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man, Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook, and Haverhill’s Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (9-4, 3 KOs), reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight title holder, battling in a junior welterweight non-title fight.

In an eight-round middleweight unification fight, USBF titleholder Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (5-3, 2 KOs), of Woburn, takes on Massachusetts champion Jamer Jones (3-1, 3 KOs), of Pittsfield, in the co-featured event.

Undefeated Lowell lightweight Gabriel “The Menace” Morales (7-0, 4 KOs) and unbeaten Methuen middleweight Luke “The Quiet Storm” Iannuccilli (6-0, 3 KOs) – Reyes Boxing stablemates with Gigliotti — will also be in action, respectively, versus Nathan Benichou (2-16-1, 2 KOs) and Ryan Thomas Clark (2-4, 1 KO).

Undefeated Salem (MA) welterweight Kenny “Lionheart” Larson, a 2016 New England Golden Gloves ‘Novice” Champion, will face Alfred Keenan Raymond (1-6-1) in a scheduled six-round match.

Also fighting on the undercard Scituate heavyweight Kevin Nagle (2-0, 2 KOs), vs. TBA.

Card subject to change.

Tickets for “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” are on sale and available for purchase online at www.EventBrite.com.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET with the amateur matches starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, pro card commences at 8 pm. ET.