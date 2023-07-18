UFC star brands Tyson Fury ‘a scumbag’ for Francis Ngannou rules

Tyson Fury has been branded a ‘scumbag’ by a former UFC legend for wanting to face Francis Ngannou under boxing rules in their exhibition.

“The Gypsy King” has signed a deal to face Ngannou – the ex-UFC heavyweight ruler – but only on his terms, with no kicks or grappling involved.

This hasn’t gone down well with Chael Sonnen, who let rip on Fury in a conversation with The Schmo on a recent podcast.

“It’s the most ridiculous sporting competition of our lifetime,” Sonnen told The Schmo. “Let me give you an example.

“Take the Lakers, and the real Lakers, right, back when they had the guy named Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] and Kobe Bryant, rest his soul.

“I don’t know if LeBron [James] was ever on that team, but remember when they were really good?

“And you’ve got Phil Jackson as a coach. Take them and put them against [NFL legend Tom] Brady and the Patriots. You’ve got these great teams, but you’ll do it under football rules.

“Do you see how stupid it is? But do you know why it’s never happened? Do you see why it’s never even been discussed? That’s what’s happening here.

Sonnen believes Fury’s tactics in removing some of Ngannou’s strengths and any advantages he could muster is a shocking turn of events for a Pay Per View combat event.

Tyson Fury labeled a scumbag

“What kind of a scumbag is Fury, though, man? I’ve really got to tell you: Fury broke my heart,” added Sonnen. “I liked this guy, and I enjoyed the entertainment.

“I like so many things about him. You take a guy like Fury. God made him huge and gave him great coaches, training partners, and experiences. He has weapons and tools that other men can’t deal with if they’re not armed.

“And he’s going to choose to use those to beat up a guy who’s at least 37 with no experience and is on one leg? That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag.

“I would never do that to somebody. Jesse James made a lot of money, and some hitmen made a lot of money. I mean, there are things that you can do. But you own it.

“[But Tyson Fury] You’re a bully, and you’re a scumbag.”

Fury won’t be happy to hear the dislike from a respected fighter like Sonnen. However, plenty agree that the Saudi Arabia bout is a one-sided exercise.

The fact Fury has negated his duties as WBC champion is a whole other story in a plotted copybook that threatens to leave a massive stain on his legacy.

In the eyes of the consensus of detractors, Fury has fought one dangerous fighter in eight years since he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

However, three fights against Deontay Wilder may not be enough to erase the rest of Fury’s efforts during his tenure in the sport.

