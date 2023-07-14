Evergreen Nonito Donaire in WBC title shot on Spence vs Crawford

Evergreen multi-weight champion and pound-for-pound legend Nonito Donaire will feature on the Spence vs Crawford Pay Per View in a late switch-up.

The future Hall of Famer will battle Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship.

Donaire vs Santiago goes down on the SHOWTIME PPV undercard for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford on Saturday, July 29.

The Premier Boxing Champions event beams live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Originally scheduled for July 15, the Donaire vs. Santiago fight will be the second pay-per-view fight.

The previously announced Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Viktor Faust bout was removed after Faust was forced to withdraw because of a back injury.

Nonito Donaire

One of the sport’s most accomplished active fighters, Donaire has captured titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight, and featherweight.

He will look to make another run at bantamweight after capturing the title with a May 2021 knockout of Nordine Oubaali. He eventually went down to a defeat against Naoya Inoue in their June 2022 rematch.

Representing his native Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, Donaire’s previous campaign at bantamweight began in 2018. He upset then-unbeaten champion Ryan Burnett in his hometown to capture a title again.

Donaire dropped the belt in the 2019 Fight of the Year in his first matchup against Inoue.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to become a world champion once again on an already historic night for boxing,” said Donaire.

“I’m thankful to my team for this opportunity. I will do everything I can to make the most of it.

“We’re working really hard on defense and being as fast as possible. It’s been an amazing camp. I can’t wait to get in the ring.”

Donaire vs Santiago on Spence vs Crawford

A native of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Santiago will compete for a bantamweight crown for the first time in his career on July 15.

He enters this fight on a three-bout winning streak since a majority decision loss to Gary Antonio Russell in November 2021.

The 27-year-old had previously fought for a 115-pound championship in September 2018, battling Jerwin Ancajas to a split draw.

Santiago most recently avenged one of the draws on his record. He stopped Antonio Nieves in seven rounds last October.

“I have been waiting five years to get another world title opportunity, so another two weeks is nothing,” said Santiago. “I’m still focused and working hard.

“The objective and target are still the same. I’m very fortunate. I want to thank my team for this great opportunity to be part of such an amazing event on July 29.”

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz facing unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

