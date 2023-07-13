Andy Ruiz Jr. gets rowdy after Deontay Wilder issues brain threat

Former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. took to the gym to continue preparing to face Deontay Wilder, firing a warning during his latest session.

The pair remain deadlocked in discussions with no agreement close. However, that hasn’t stopped the pair from going back and forth on social media.

In response to Wilder stating he would ‘splatter’ Ruiz’s brains when they eventually collide, Ruiz launched an expletive-ridden rant.

“The Destroyer” questioned Wilder’s thirty percent purse offer after “The Bronze Bomber” accused his rival of hiding behind his father during talks.

Ruiz wasn’t happy as he let rip from the treadmill.

Andy Ruiz Jr. fires back at Deontay Wilder

“Don’t say motherf****** Wilder. You’re mad, wow! F*** man, why are you mad? My dad’s trying to look out for me. He wants the best for me [and is] trying to give me as much money as I can [get].

“Come on, man. There’s no reason to be f****** mad about that,” said Ruiz before turning his attention to Wilder’s continuing want to call him names.

“[You’re] talking about that I’m fat. I got short arms, but then I’m fast. That’s what everybody thinks. That’s what everybody says until they meet me inside the ring.

“[Well], guess what? — This f****** fat chubby kid is about a hummer your f****** a** down. Let’s get it, baby. Come on!”

Before Ruiz fired back, Wilder had warned the ex-unified king about accepting the deal on the table.

“With my team, with your team, and now it’s time to put it all together,” said Wilder. “Who acting scared? It isn’t me.

“You know, because what you all talk about is unreasonable. Let’s face it, and it is what it is.

“So when you serious, holla at me until then. Do what you do, bro. You got a lot of weight to lose, man. You can talk that talk. But only a few walk the walk.

“You know what I mean? So if you want to see what a knockout feels like, get your brain splattered. Holla at me, bro. I’m not far.”

Wilder vs Ruiz in 2023

Wilder vs Ruiz is expected to be confirmed over the next few weeks, as a deal doesn’t appear far off. The pair are only focused on each other as a collision in Las Vegas or Los Angeles this fall moves closer.

In addition, the winner will be mandatory for a shot at the WBC title. However, an interim or even the full version could be on the line, dependent on champion Tyson Fury’s decision to keep fighting exhibitions.

Fury has now agreed to battle MMA star Francis Ngannou in October. The WBC has supported him so far, but any further diversion could see the winner of Wilder vs Ruiz being named full titleholder.

