Ironically, the heavyweight fight nobody asked for gets confirmed

It’s been a year where heavyweight frustrations from fans and media earned the top division the label of ‘The Biggest Joke in Boxing.’ – Well, it just lived up to that name.

On July 11, 2023, the WBC champion, with at least ten boxers to choose from – all of whom earned their places in the Top 15 rankings – picked an MMA fighter without a shred of experience or credibility.

Tyson Fury, the self-proclaimed ‘King,’ believes his place in the sport is best served by disregarding any defense of his title in favor of an exhibition.

The event will happen on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another blow to Fury fans who must travel out of Britain to see their champion.

When he faces former UFC ruler and Dana White defector Francis Ngannou, ten months will have passed since his last fight. In December, Fury caused outrage amongst fans worldwide, including in the UK, by facing Derek Chisora.

Fury gave his friend a payday after years on the circuit taking beatings. However, it came at the price of another beating by Fury. He’d already given Chisora a hiding twice before that.

Heavyweight fights

Fury has opted for the easiest test as fans plead for the most significant fights against any of the top four in Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., or Oleksandr Usyk.

He’s trading with a man who can bang, yes. But also a fighter bereft of any real knowledge in the art of pugilism. Fury, on the other hand, is a master of his craft. He will toy with Ngannou in a nothing-fight that wastes time, making the bouts everybody wants.

Ironically, the fight nobody ever asked for or wanted to see gets over the line when talks failed with at least three of the four mentioned above.

Regarding Ngannou, his team talks a good game, as Chief Executive Officer of 3Point0 Labs Marquel Martin stated. However, we all know the real outcome.

“Francis has been defeating the odds since he was born. So has Tyson, from what I understand. Both are ‘Kings’ of their respective heavyweight divisions in their primes.

“We finally see whose head is fit to wear the crown. We have all the respect in the world for Tyson and his team. But they are not accustomed to dealing with a force of nature like Francis.

“He’s simply built differently. Tyson will feel that in the ring come October 28 in Riyadh. History is made here, and we look forward to shocking the world again.”

Those are great words, but it won’t happen. Not in a million years.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

