Jermell Charlo massive for Canelo – looks like a light heavyweight

Jermell Charlo resembles a light heavyweight in this latest reveal before full camp gets underway for Canelo Alvarez.

The undisputed super welterweight champion showed off a massive bulking mission ahead of the clash with the Mexican superstar on September 30.

Charlo has dramatically altered his physique to compete with Canelo at 168 pounds.

On the back of recovering from injuries, Charlo looks like a different fighter as he bids to take Canelo’s four-belt haul at the super-middleweight limit.

Last week, Charlo announced that he would head north two weight classes to face Alvarez after brother Jermall confirmed he couldn’t be ready in time.

Canelo vs Jermall was the initial target for Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime after tying the Mexican superstar down to a three-fight deal.

Jermell Charlo weight gain for Canelo

Jermell got drafted in as a replacement to keep things in the family. He then showed off his much more muscular shape as Charlo is now free to keep the weight on rather than boiling down to 154.

Similarly to when Kell Brook faced Gennadiy Golovkin, Charlo will have to make himself larger than usual to be stronger and adapt to the new division.

Weight work will be key for Jermell, who has a significant height and reach advantage over Alvarez. However, he must also strengthen his body to be on par with Canelo in that aspect.

For now, his evolution will be the most important fight of his career. It will possibly result in leaving his old weight class behind.

Regarding his brother Jermall, his future remains uncertain. WBC President recently updated on their middleweight champion’s mental struggles that have cost him a career-high payday.

Twin brother Jermall

Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed that Jermall would not be stripped of the 160-pound belt.

“In 2021, Charlo was ready for a big fight with Jaime Munguia,” Sulaiman told Izquierdazo. “Then Munguia didn’t want to fight with [Carlos] Adames in a final elimination fight.

“Charlo then accepted a fight with [Maciej] Sulecki, and Adames was ordered to fight [for the interim title] so the title could have activity.

“Munguia left negotiations, and Charlo got injured. When Charlo was recovering from his injury, he suffered a mental health episode. It was a serious and important one.

“If people want to be yelling and kicking because we didn’t strip him of his title for not fighting, that is why. We will be supporting him unconditionally.

“That is why there is an interim title, so there can be activity in the division. But we will always support our champion. The good ones, and even more in the bad ones.”

Charlo begins as the underdog, but with twin brother Jermall already proving he can win titles at higher weights, the difference on fight night may not be as wide as some believe.

Judging by the most recent evidence, Charlo will be at least on par with Canelo regarding scaling. The major gulf for Charlo to overcome will be Canelo’s vast ability and ring generalship.

