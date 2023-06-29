Tyson Fury tipped for WWE return at Money In The Bank London

Tyson Fury is tipped to be in London this weekend as World Wrestling Entertainment returns at the O2 Arena for Money In the Bank.

“The Gypsy King” last featured in September at Clash at the Castle when he smashed then Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory at ringside.

Tyson Fury in WWE

Fury has been a fixture in the company since being signed by former figurehead Vince McMahon. New boss Triple H wants to continue working with Fury longer term.

The acid test will be this weekend when WWE returns to the UK. If Fury makes his regular appearance, it will mean a clear sign that Triple H is keen to keep Fury as part of the brand.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Roman Reigns is still The Head of the Table. But more and more seats are getting emptier by the week.

The cracks in The Bloodline have grown since WrestleMania. Now Reigns will team with Solo Sikoa against The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank.

The first time the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Street Champion of the Island joined forces, Jimmy & Jey’s intervention backfired. It allowed Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions.

Since then, the iron hand of The Tribal Chief ultimately pushed Jimmy over the edge. He launched a Superkick at his older cousin, leaving the WWE Universe speechless.

With dissension in the ranks, Reigns demanded Jey fall in line and preserve the power of the legendary wrestling family. Jey did not fall in line. He aligned with his brother as both officially Superkicked The Head of the Table to eject themselves from The Bloodline.

The ladder match features regular WWE superstars Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest.

In the women’s event, legend Trish Stratus is joined by Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, and IYO SKY.

Other matches see Seth Rollins defend his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Meanwhile, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The main card is rounded out by Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio. Plus, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther is facing Matt Riddle.

Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1. The event begins at a special start time of 3 ET/12 PT, streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

