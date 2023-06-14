Jesus Saracho, Tarik Zaina headline June 23 Locked and Loaded

Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico and Tarik Zaina (12-0, 8 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico are set to headline Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ’N Loaded” card, in a 10-round super lightweight main event. On the line will be the WBO Latino Super Lightweight tite.

In the 8-round co-main event, Emiliano Moreno (5-0, 4 KOs) Long Beach, CA takes on Cristian Dominguez (11-5, 6 KOs) Las Vegas, CA in another super lightweight showdown.

“Locked ‘N Loaded” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, June 23, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

“I just beat two undefeated fighters back-to-back so I’m coming into this fight with a lot of momentum and confidence,” said Saracho. “Zania is a tough Mexican fighter from Tijuana, so I know it’s going to be a tough fight. I have every intention of knocking him out so fans can expect to see me throw a lot of big shots. This fight will be an all-out war.”

“Against Saracho, I will have to be at my very best because I know he has a lot of power and has beat some good fighters. But I’m undefeated for a reason and it’s going to stay that way. I have all the skills to beat him on the inside or outside. I too have power that he’s going to have to deal with. I don’t see this fight going the distance and my hands will be raised in victory.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Middleweight Nelson Oliva (6-0, 5 KOs), from Los Angeles, Calif., will face Miguel Angel Barajas (3-3, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Welterweight Angel Beltran (16-1, 9 KOS) from Mexicali, Mexico, will battle Abraham Afful (12-4-1, 12 KOs) from Accra, Ghana. (8-rounds)

Super welterweight Jesus Gonzalez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) from Riverside, CA, will sqare off against Levy Josue Garcia (2-0-1, 2 KOs) from n Guadalajara, Mexico.

Opening the card will be lightweight Tayden Beltran (5-0-1, 3 KOs) from Huntington Beach, CA, facing Gerardo Alberto Fuentes (2-7-1, 2 KOs) from Matamoros, Mexico. (4-rounds)

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.