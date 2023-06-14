Heavyweight Michael Hunter signs new promotional deal

Reyes Boxing Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of heavyweight contender Michael “The Bounty” Hunter to an exclusive promotional contract.

Originally from Van Nuys, CA but living and fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, Hunter won silver at the 2006 National Golden Gloves despite only having five amateur bouts. Hunter became a three-time US National Champion and won the 2011 National Golden Gloves title.

In 2012, he represented Team USA at the London Olympics but was eliminated by current unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Hunter turned pro in March 2013 and won his first 12 fights in impressive fashion. On April 8, 2017, he fought Olympic gold medalist and current pound for pound superstar Oleksander Usyk for the WBO cruiserweight title. Hunter got off to a good start but dropped a unanimous decision.

Following the Usyk bout, Hunter moved up to heavyweight and scored impressive victories over Iago Kiladze (26-2), Aleksandr Utsinov (34-2), Sergey Kuzmin (15-0) and Mike Wilson (21-1), while fighting to an entertaining draw with former champion Alexander Povetkin.

The 34-year-old Hunter recently participated in Team Combat League, going 8-0 for the Las Vegas Hustle.

A second-generation pugilist, Hunter’s father Mike “The Bounty” Hunter was a talented heavyweight contender during the 1980’s and 1990’s.

“I am extremely excited to have Michael Hunter join the Reyes Boxing stable,” said Michael Reyes. “He’s a bonified top heavyweight and the goal is to get him to the world title.”

Hunter returns to the ring Saturday, June 24 where he’ll face Donnie Palmer in the ten round main event of Reyes Boxing’s “Down and Dirty 6” at the Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA.