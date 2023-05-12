Al Bernstein breaks down Rolly Romero vs Ismael Barroso

Hall of Fame boxing broadcaster Al Bernstein believes the Super Lightweight division is “the deepest and most competitive in boxing.” On May 13 six 140-pounders will be featured in a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader.

The telecast starts at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Two former title challengers battle in the main event with Ismael Barroso against Rolando Romero. Barroso, a longtime 140-pounder challenged for the lightweight title in 2016 while Romero also tried for a lightweight title against Gervonta Davis.

Also on this card, Batyr Akhmedov meets Kenneth Sims Jr. and Rances Barthelemy encounters Omar Juarez in important divisional bouts.

Bernstein said, “I can make a case for any of these six men winning on May 13. These will be very competitive matches with diverse styles at play.”

Here is Al’s analysis of the main event:

Rolando Romero: “He is moving up in weight to 140 pounds following his knockout loss to Davis. He has fought at this weight but his last four fights have been at 135.

“He was scheduled to face world champion Alberto Puello, but Puello tested positive for a banned substance and Barroso stepped in the breach.

“This could benefit Romero in two ways. First, Romero had been training to fight a lefty and Barroso is also a lefty. The second reason is more important.

“Barroso is an attacking slugger but is very vulnerable to a right hand and that is Romero’s best weapon. Romero can be an effective counter puncher with the right hand and this match up invites that possibility.

“The 12-month layoff for Romero is the longest of his career and that could be a factor against the always attacking Barroso in the early rounds.”

Bernstein on Ismael Barroso: “At age 40 he is still a viable 140-pound contender but a win here is essential and depending on Puello’s status this fight might actually be his second chance at a title.

“He comes forward as a volume puncher with power in his left hand and that’s the punch Davis used to knock out Romero. Barroso can overwhelm opponents with his offense, but he does leave himself open for counter punches, especially the right.

“He has twice been stopped by body punches but Romero is not known as a body punching threat. That might be something Romero concentrates on more for this fight.

“Though Barroso is a late replacement he was already scheduled to fight on the undercard so he is physically prepared.”