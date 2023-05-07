Doubleheader tops stacked May 20 card at 2300 Arena in Philly

In what could be the Philadelphia card of the year, two big title bouts headline a sensational night of action on Saturday night, May 20th at The 2300 Arena.

In an eight-round bantamweight battle, Mikenna Tansley (7-2, 2 KOs) will defend her NABF and WBA Continental Americas titles against Brittany Sims (3-3, 2 KOs).

Also in an eight-round fight, James Bernadin (10-0-1, 6 KOs) and Ivan Jimenez (7-1-2, 3 KOs) vie for the vacant NABF Lightweight title.

Tansley of Edmonton, has a win over Danielle Bennett (2-0). The 31 year-old won both the NABF and WBA Continental Americas Bantamweight Title on March 10th with an eight-round unanimous decision over Amy Salinas in Bethlehem, PA.

Sims of Salem, Oregon is 3-3 with two knockouts. The 32 year-old Sims is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alexis Araiza Mones on April 27th in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 10-0-1 with six knockouts. The 30 year-old Bernatdin has wins over Osvaldo Morales (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his last fight when he took a unanimous decision over Clay Burns on January 20th in Bethlehem, PA.

Jimenez of Naoles, Florida via Cuba is 7-1-2 with three knockouts. He was able to hold hot-prospect Julian Gonzalez to a draw on April 29, 2022 at The 2300 Arena.

A total of 5, eight-round bouts will be on the bill.

Also in eight-round bouts:

Brand new King’s Promotions sigenee Djamel Dahous of Las Vegas via Algeria (18-0, 16 KOs) takes on Estivan Falcao (11-2, 6 KOs) of Brazil in a lightweight bout.

James Martin (10-3-1) of Philadelphia takes on Courtney Pennington (16-6-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior middleweight bout.

Ashley Sciscente (6-3, 2 KOs) of Charlotte, NC will battle Amy Salinas (4-4) of Las Cruces, NM in a flyweightt bout.

In six-round Bouts:

Julian Gonzalez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA battles Cay Burns (10-17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas in a junior lightweight contest.

Quadir Albright (7-1, 7 KOs) of Chester, PA battles Nathan Luyando (4-1, 2 KOs) of Champaign, Illinois in a welterweight fight.

Muhammad Robinson (5-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore boxes Kevin Davila (5-9-3, 1 KO) of Lakewood, WA in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round Bouts:

Ali Ellis (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Ramsey McGraw (1-2) of Champaign, IL in a heavyweight bout.

Tickets are $55, $75, $100 and $150.