Skip to content
Home » Doubleheader tops stacked May 20 card at 2300 Arena in Philly

Doubleheader tops stacked May 20 card at 2300 Arena in Philly

In what could be the Philadelphia card of the year, two big title bouts headline a sensational night of action on Saturday night, May 20th at The 2300 Arena.

In an eight-round bantamweight battle, Mikenna Tansley (7-2, 2 KOs) will defend her NABF and WBA Continental Americas titles against Brittany Sims (3-3, 2 KOs).

Also in an eight-round fight, James Bernadin (10-0-1, 6 KOs) and Ivan Jimenez (7-1-2, 3 KOs) vie for the vacant NABF Lightweight title.

Tansley of Edmonton, has a win over Danielle Bennett (2-0). The 31 year-old won both the NABF and WBA Continental Americas Bantamweight Title on March 10th with an eight-round unanimous decision over Amy Salinas in Bethlehem, PA.

Sims of Salem, Oregon is 3-3 with two knockouts. The 32 year-old Sims is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alexis Araiza Mones on April 27th in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 10-0-1 with six knockouts. The 30 year-old Bernatdin has wins over Osvaldo Morales (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his last fight when he took a unanimous decision over Clay Burns on January 20th in Bethlehem, PA.

Jimenez of Naoles, Florida via Cuba is 7-1-2 with three knockouts. He was able to hold hot-prospect Julian Gonzalez to a draw on April 29, 2022 at The 2300 Arena.

A total of 5, eight-round bouts will be on the bill.

Also in eight-round bouts:

Brand new King’s Promotions sigenee Djamel Dahous of Las Vegas via Algeria (18-0, 16 KOs) takes on Estivan Falcao (11-2, 6 KOs) of Brazil in a lightweight bout.

James Martin (10-3-1) of Philadelphia takes on Courtney Pennington (16-6-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior middleweight bout.

Ashley Sciscente (6-3, 2 KOs) of Charlotte, NC will battle Amy Salinas (4-4) of Las Cruces, NM in a flyweightt bout.

In six-round Bouts:

Julian Gonzalez (9-0-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA battles Cay Burns (10-17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas in a junior lightweight contest.

Quadir Albright (7-1, 7 KOs) of Chester, PA battles Nathan Luyando (4-1, 2 KOs) of Champaign, Illinois in a welterweight fight.

Muhammad Robinson (5-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore boxes Kevin Davila (5-9-3, 1 KO) of Lakewood, WA in a junior welterweight fight.

In four-round Bouts:

Ali Ellis (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Ramsey McGraw (1-2) of Champaign, IL in a heavyweight bout.

Tickets are $55, $75, $100 and $150.

 