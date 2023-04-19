Can Davis vs Garcia be first Pay Per View in five years to sell 1m?

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is getting the Las Vegas fanfare. However, World Boxing News asks the most important question of all.

Can the fight sell one million Pay Per Views on April 22?

Davis vs Garcia Pay Per View

The last time that kind of number happened on United States soil in a fight between two professional boxers was five years ago. Back then, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin renewed their rivalry for the second time.

The 2017 and 2018 installments of Canelo vs GGG exceeded a million buys. Their last in 2022 only managed 550,000 on DAZN.

In a few days, the two hard-hitting undefeated sensations will battle it out live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

All those involved, as usual, are giving the encounter a significant build-up. Even going as far as stating boxing will regain its place at the top of sports at the final bell.

“This is the fight to save boxing – literally,” Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya said. “Every decade has its fight to save boxing. This is the fight to save boxing.

“The reason why is because you have two young guys, two undefeated guys, who are the best of the best. They are willing to fight each other.”

Tickets sales are an indication

De La Hoya added why it could sell one million, “You can see and feel the anticipation.

“The ticket sales indicate that the Pay Per View will be massive. This is the fight of the year.

Garcia’s trainer Joe Goossen stated: “What can fans expect? They can expect the unexpected. Ryan is one of the best out there. Tank is one of the best out there.

“This is what makes excellent fights – the unknown. And people are on one side or the other. They both have great qualities.

“We’ve really trained to do one thing. That’s to win this fight. We won’t go to Las Vegas with any other thought in our head than to win the fight.

“I’m sure the other side has the same ideas.”

Boxing is dead

But will that be enough for households to put their hands in their pockets and pay the $84.99? – Only time will tell.

Davis vs Garcia has the number one platform, the most reach, and everything in its favor to succeed.

The boxing is dead brigade will undoubtedly pipe up once again, though, if it doesn’t reach that magical one million target.

Davis vs. Garcia is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions, and SHOWTIME PPV produces the telecast.

