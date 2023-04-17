Omar Trinidad scores twelfth pro victory at Commerce Casino

Friday night in front of a sold-out boxing crowd at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presented another edition of Hollywood Fights Night, ‘The Most Entertaining Boxing Show in the United States’, broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

With Fast Rising Irish Star Callum Walsh along with WBC #3 Ranked and WBC Super Welterweight Continental Americas Champion Serhii Bohachuk sitting ringside, the can’t miss main event harkened back to the legacy of Los Angeles’ cross-town rivalries.

Omar Trinidad, (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Boyle Heights kept his winning ways moving forward with an eight-round unanimous decision over Adan Ochoa, (12-3, 5 KO’s), of Downey, CA. Scores were 80-72 twice and 78-74.

With huge crowds of passionate supporters for both fighters cheering on their feet throughout the heated clash, Trinidad used his effective aggressiveness to score over the first two rounds.

Ochoa turned the tables and found success in the third round, however it was short lived as Trinidad would control the action as the fourth round commenced. Using his superior skills, Trinidad would continue to seize the battle in the second half over the valiant Ochoa.

In a special attraction four-round middleweight bout, Gabriel Silva, (1-0), son of UFC Legend Anderson Silva, impressively won his pro debut defeating southpaw Angelo Thompson. Scores were 39-36 twice and 38-37. With his father looking on closely, Silva controlled the fight throughout with sharp combinations and a tight defense.

Newly signed to 360 Promotions, Cain Sandoval of Sacramento, CA stayed perfect, (9-0, 9 KOs), with a fifth-round (2:34) knockout of Jose Angulo, (14-6, 7 KOs). Dropping Angulo in the second round, Sandoval kept the pressure on and scored another knockdown in the fifth stanza before the fight was waived off.

Light heavyweight standout Umar Dzambekov, (4-0, 3 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA continued the torrid start to his professional career with a third-round knockout of Nathan Sharp, (4-5, 2 KOs), of Merced, CA The southpaw dropped Sharp in the opening stanza and continued with combinations to the head and body prior to the stoppage.

Welterweights were also in action as Oswaldo Lopez, (4-0-1, 4 KOs), of Maywood, CA and Juan Manuel Gomez, (4-2-1, 4 KOs), of Livermore, CA fought to a spirited six-round split decision draw. Scores were 58-56 for each and 57-57 on the third judge’s card.

In a women’s flyweight battle, popular Gloria Munguilla, (3-0), of Los Angeles, CA stayed undefeated with a four-round majority decision over pro debuting Nikkia Williams, (0-1), also of Los Angeles, CA.