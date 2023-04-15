Edgar Berlanga returns June 24, undercard set for New York

Hometown heroes Reshat Mati and Adam Kownacki return to action in the Big Apple as they star on the undercard of undefeated Super-Middleweight sensation Edgar Berlanga’s clash with Jason Quigley at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday June 24, live worldwide on DAZN.

Mati (13-0 7 KOs) will taste his first action of 2023 and does so in an all-New York clash with Brooklyn’s Wesley Ferrer. Mati picked up his first pro title in Mexico in October, outpointing Eduardo Rodriguez in Mexico City to land the WBC Youth Super-Lightweight strap. The Staten Island starlet will box over the ten round distance for the second time against Ferrer (17-1-1 8 KOs) who crosses the East River in a bid to ruin Mati’s unbeaten record in the biggest fight of his career to date, and first over ten.

“I can’t wait to be back in the ring after my latest layoff,” said Mati. “I’m looking forward to going out there and winning in style and win over the entire crowd at MSG.

“I will have huge support from my Albanian fan base on June 24 and I’ll definitely look to make a statement that night in the 140lb division.”

“This is a great opportunity from Matchroom to fight an undefeated guy like Reshat,” said Ferrer. “He will bring all his Albanian fans to the Garden, and that will only add more fuel to this match-up, because I know my fans will be there to make it a hell of a night for every fan in attendance. Move over, there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Kownacki (20-3 15 KOs) is eager to get back to winning ways, and the popular Brooklyn-based Pole does so in ten round action against Joe Cusumano. Kownacki has history with the famous New York venue as an amateur and a pro, and after a pair of defeats at the hands of Robert Helenius and a reversal in Brooklyn against Ali Demirezen in July. The 34 year old wants to get back to his lofty position he held prior to those defeats, and is targeting a spectacular win over Cusumano (21-4 19 KOs), to get himself back in the Heavyweight mix.

“I am excited to be back at Madison Square Garden,” said Kownacki. “MSG is where I had my first success as a boxer winning the NY Golden Gloves, and my fifth pro fight where I came out victorious and started my run to become a top five Heavyweight. MSG is will once again be the starting point of something special for me, as I resurrect my career.”

“We’re are excited for this opportunity to fight In the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden,” said Cusumano. “Adam is a tough fighter but I’m preparing for war on June 24.”

Mati and Kownacki’s bouts will lead into a main event that sees Berlanga (20-0 16 KOs) fight for the first time under the Matchroom banner after penning a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn in February. The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican ranked #4 with the WBO and IBF, and #6 with the WBA, fights in the Theater for the third bout in a row following wins over Steve Rolls and Roamer Angulo in March and June respectively, and there will be echoes of the spectacular April 2022 showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano with the fans are treated to another Puerto Rico vs. Ireland clash as Ballybofey’s Quigley (20-2 KOs) looks to steal the show.

“I’m excited to be back in my hometown and to perform at the mecca of boxing once again,” said Berlanga. “I want this night to be a historic for my fans and for all the people of Puerto Rico and to witness greatness.

“I feel like I’m reborn again in the sport signing with Matchroom and getting back to where it all started with my old coach Marc Farrait. I promise it’ll be something big on June 24.

“On June 24, I step into the ring at Madison Square Garden with the confidence that only comes from years of hard work and experience,” said Quigley. “I’m ready to give it my all. The bright lights, the roar of the crowd, there’s no better stage to showcase my skills.

“I’ve been here before, I’ve fought at the highest levels, and nothing will faze me. My spirit and my intuition will guide me, and I know by putting on my best performance I will come out on top.”

“We’re back in the Big Apple and it’s going to be another great night at the mecca of boxing,” said Hearn. “The Theater always creates a special atmosphere, and it will be a sea of colors and a wall of noise when the Puerto Rican and Brooklyn backers of Edgar mix with the green and gold army of Irish fans roaring on Jason.

“It’s a big night for Edgar making his Matchroom debut, and he will be looking to put on an explosive display as he sets his stall out to put his name front and center for a clash with Canelo Alvarez; and that’s all the motivation that Jason will need to put on the performance of his life and hand a first defeat to ‘The Chosen One’.

“Many of the prospects that we started out with in the States are now knocking on the door for the biggest fights in the game, and that’s where Reshat wants to be – victory in style would move him to the next level and set up a big second half of 2023.

“The Heavyweight landscape is always changing, and a run of wins can move you up the rankings and into the spotlight. Adam knows that, and with his incredible support and all-action style, ‘Babyface’ can kickstart another run to the top on June 24.”