Junior Wright faces Brian Howard this Friday night in Essington

RDR Promotions returns to the Clarion Hotel in Essington, PA THIS Friday, April 14th as heavyweights Junior Wright and Brian Howard will slug it out in the six-round main event.

Fresh off an explosive knockout of Colby Madison, Wright of Delaware County is 19-4-1 with 16 knockouts. The 36 year-old Wright has victories over Nick Reader (3-0-1), Nick Kisner (12-0-1).

On May 21, 2016, Wright challenged Beibut Shumenov for the WBA Cruiserweight title. Wright was stopped in 10 -rounds in a fight that took place in Las Vegas. Wright is coming off that vicious third-round stoppage over Colby Madison on October 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Howard of Loganville, Georgia has a record of 15-5 with 12 knockouts. The 42 year-old Howard has wins over Yuwshua Zadok (1-0), Chris Stallworth (9-2), Alex Guerrero (12-0-1), Shawndell Winters (8-0), Carlos Negron (20-2). Howard is coming off la oss to Efe Ajagba on April 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In an six–round co-feature, welterweight Mark Dawson Jr. will be in action against Jose Mayoral

Dawson of Philadelphia, promoted by RDR Promotions is 10-1-1 with four knockouts. The 25 year-old Dawson has been a pro for seven years, and has a win over previously undefeated Ivan Pandzic (13-0-1).

Dawson is coming off a fourth round stoppage over Vincent Floyd on September 23, 2022 in Essington, PA

Mayoral of New Orleans, Louisiana is 5-2-1 with one knockout. Mayoral has wins over Jose Belloso and the touted Boubacar Sylla (12-0). Mayoral is coming off a draw with Ibrahim Robinson (4-0) on January 21 in Tampa, Florida.

In six-round bouts:

Rasheen Brown (11-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Eric Manriquez (7-15-1, 3 KOs) of Houston in a featherweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Seeing action against opponents to be named will be RDR Promotions fighter: junior welterweight Marvelous Corbin (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Ryan Picou (3-15-1) of Las Vegas

Bantamweight Edwin Cortes (3-0 of Millville, NJ and welterweight Nimal Farmer (3-0, 3 KOs) of Lindenwold, NJ will take on opponents to be announced.

The Clarion Hotel is located at 76 Industrial Highway in Essington, PA

Tickets are $100, $75 and $55.