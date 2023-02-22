Undercard confirmed for Scrappy vs Padilla on Feb 23

With his highly anticipated Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN main event approaching quickly, one of boxing’s most energetic and fan-friendly fighters, NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles hosted a media workout at the Joel Diaz Training Camp in Indio.

He will be fighting for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Super Flyweight Title against Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The event will take place on Thursday, February 23 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

The first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show of the year will also feature a special co-main event as Coachella Valley’s beloved, undefeated local fighter Manuel “Gucci” Flores (14-0, 11 KOs) will measure up against Franklin “El Abuelo” Gonzalez of Los Teques, Venezuela (25-1, 25 KOs). The eight-round bantamweight fight will be guaranteed action, as both fighters have a string of knockout performances.

Also on the card, Lorraine Villalobos (5-4, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles will participate in a six-round minimumweight fight against Katherine Lindenmuth (2-1) of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In another female bout, Stefani “Stefi” Cohen (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Miami, Florida will fight in a four-round bantamweight fight against Leanne Calderon (1-2-1) of Austin, Texas. Opening the DAZN broadcast with a four-round heavyweight match, Zachary Spiller (2-0, 2 KOs) of Houston, Texas will battle Kaleel Carter (3-3, 3 KOs) of Bellflower.

Opening the night, Grant Flores, cousin of Manny “Gucci” Flores and who trains with famed trainer Joel Diaz, will make his pro-debut in a four-round super welterweight fight against Jorge Lopez (0-1) of Queretaro, Mexico.

Here’s what some of the participants had to say from their media workout:

JOHN “SCRAPPY” RAMIREZ, NABA SUPER FLYWEIGHT TITLE HOLDER:

“There are people out there doubting that I can do it. I love it; I love the haters because they give me more motivation to prove them wrong.

“Fans can expect a great show on DAZN from me. I’m on my way up proving that I’m someone to watch.”

MANUEL “GUCCI” FLORES, BANTAMWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“On fight night, we are going to come with a bang, baby! We’re coming with fireworks, with explosiveness, something you guys haven’t seen for a long time. We have a good opponent in front of us, so we’re going to show you guys what we can do.

“My opponent is a wild guy – he likes to throw a lot of crazy punches. The first round, we’re going to see what he does; if he is going to come forward with that aggressiveness or go backwards.”

GRANT FLORES, SUPER WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT:

“It’s a great privilege to make my debut on a Golden Boy card, in my hometown, in front of my friends, family and supporters. Fans can expect me to show up and bring fireworks.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to come – to be able to display my talent and my quality skills that I’ve been working hard on in the gym. I had a really great and extensive amateur career and the next stop is to become a world champion.”