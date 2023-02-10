Hovhannisyan, “Scrappy” Ramirez talk Feb 18 bouts

As the countdown continues for their upcoming main event fights, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia and John “Scrappy Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles hosted a media workout at their home gym, Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood.

Hovhannisyan is scheduled to fight Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a 12-round WBC Eliminator on Saturday, February 18 at Fox Theater Pomona. Rialto, Calif. ‘s Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) who will participate in a 10-round flyweight opener was also part of the workout.

The event, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

“Scrappy” Ramirez will headline the famed Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show on Thursday, February 23 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Ramirez is scheduled to fight for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Super Flyweight title against Luis “Callado” Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s what the fighters had to say:

AZAT “CRAZY A” HOVHANNISYAN, SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“When the contract came to fight Nery, I was so thankful! I thought, finally the time has come. I’ve waited 3 1/2 years for this opportunity. I respect Nery, but in 10 days it will be war. I think I will win.

“Even though I am not fighting in Armenia, people will feel the strong Armenian presence at the fight. I am proud to represent both Armenia and Los Angeles.”

JOHN “SCRAPPY” RAMIREZ, NABA SUPER FLY WEIGHT TITLEHOLDER:

“I came from the bottom. Everyone told me I was too old to start my career boxing. But I did it my way and now I’m the main event for a Golden Boy show. It’s real simple. Work hard and stay focused and you can accomplish anything. I’m all in.”

RICARDO “EL NIÑO” SANDOVAL, FLYWEIGHT FIGHTER

“I learned a lot from my last fight, especially paying more attention to what my trainer is telling me to do during the fight. I deviated from the plan and the fight didn’t go my way. I took two weeks off after my loss and I got back into the gym. It’s boxing. I’m glad to be back on Feb. 18 and show fans that I am back.”

Nery vs. Hovhannisyan is a 12-round WBC Super Bantamweight Eliminator fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Boxing. The fight night will take place on Saturday, February 18, live from Fox Theater Pomona and will be broadcast on DAZN worldwide.