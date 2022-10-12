Manny Pacquiao hologram to project at DK Yoo press event

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will become the first boxer in history to project himself as a state-of-the-art hologram for a press event.

The eight-weight champion fighter will interact as a transparent image that opponent DK Yoo will be able to see and hear.

Manny Pacquiao hologram

Pacquiao’s unreal experience will go down on Thursday, October 13th, as broadcasters at FITE TV present the media formalities.

FIT will use cutting-edge Proto hologram technology to live beam Pacquiao from Seoul to Los Angeles for the press conference with his opponent, the Korean MMA, and combat YouTube star DK Yoo.

FITE, the world’s most prominent digital sports and entertainment platform, owned by Triller, will present the Pacquiao vs. Yoo P.P.V. event in December.

The hologram event will mark the first time Proto hologram technology will be used in a combat sports event.

The beam will allow “Pac-Man” to speak alongside Yoo. He can interact with the media and respond naturally in real time.

It will just be as if Manny Pacquiao was in the room.

The press conference will stream live from the Los Angeles studios of Proto, the startup in the news for beaming executives, artists, and athletes worldwide.

FITE TV

Michael Weber, COO of FITE, said: “When you’re presenting a Manny Pacquiao fight, you don’t mess around.

“Even when time and distance don’t cooperate.”

He added: “Our CMO, Kim Hurwitz, pitched this idea. We loved it. We decided it was time to call on Proto for a high-tech solution.

“And we could let Manny be literally in two places simultaneously.

“The Pac-Man vs. DK Yoo fight, which will officially be a Triller Fight Club event on FITE, will be such an epic match.

“Even its press conference will be making history.”

Special press conference guests – both hologram and physically present – are to be announced.

Manny Pacquiao press conference

Watch the Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo press conference live on FITE, October 13th at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

Following his record-breaking Las Vegas Pay Per View fight with Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, Manny Pacquiao is widely considered one of the best fighters of his generation.

A Philippines Presidential candidate for 2022, Pacquiao last fought professionally in August 2021. He lost to Yordenis Ugas, signaling the end to one of the most highly-decorated tenures in the sport.

Through his work in the Philippine Senate, the 43-year-old has helped thousands of people from his homeland. December will be another extension of how the oldest welterweight title holder in history continues to please the world.

From his professional debut in 1995 to conquering the United States and beating the likes of Oscar De La Hoya to holding the IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO belt during one part of his career, Pacquiao is a living epitome of a fighter.

His next bout will start a new era in the career of Pac-Man.