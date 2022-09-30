Fury-Charr, Joshua-Zhang double main event before 2023 bout?

The possibility of Fury vs Charr and Joshua vs Zhang on the same night is now open for discussion regarding December 3rd.

It’s becoming abundantly clear that Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is struggling to get over the line for the booked date. So why don’t they share a bill before meeting in 2023?

Fury facing Charr and Joshua battling Zhilei Zhang gives both fighters the chance to have an interim bout.

“The Gypsy King” seemingly wants to battle Charr. While Joshua needs a win, therefore, it makes perfect sense as talks continue.

Fury vs Charr / Joshua vs Zhang double main event

BT Sport and DAZN already agreed to stage Fury vs Joshua, so why don’t promoters on both sides arrange a saga that would potentially last twelve months?

Fury vs Charr and Joshua vs Zhang on December 3rd before Fury vs Joshua in May or June of 2023 at Wembley. If Joshua manages to pull off a shock or the fight is close, the pair could then cash in with a Middle East rematch later in 2023.

That way, fans can enjoy a lengthy rivalry instead of a rushed contract and fight over within twelve weeks.

Anthony Joshua

Joshua’s management team and Hearn are trying to get their deal arranged. However, the Matchroom Boxing Head is not optimistic.

He told Off The Script: “We’re ten days to two weeks into negotiating the biggest fight in boxing. I’m sorry, Tyson, but it does take a little bit of time.

“The bulk of the terms are done, but a lot of commercial conversations still need to take place.

“Everyone is working hard to try and make the fight. But I just don’t believe a word Tyson says. I have my doubts the fight will happen in December.”

Frustrated

Fury’s team negotiator Frank Warren told The Daily Mail his side of the bargain.

“Tyson has become very frustrated by Joshua’s delays,” said Warren. ‘But he’s authorized us to keep talking.

“He knows that unless this huge domestic fight isn’t made now, it may never happen.

“It took Joshua and his team, including his promoter Eddie Hearn almost two weeks to respond to our contract. The terms guarantee him 40 percent of the take.

“This is more generous than Tyson is obliged to offer as the WBC champion.

“They finally came back with alterations which were mostly nonsensical. But we immediately made adjustments. Again, we are waiting on a reply.”

If both want more time to go over the contract, they could sign an interim deal stating their intention to continue talks until a final agreement. While in the meantime fighting two separate opponents in a UK Pay Per View that could test a new higher price point.

Fury and Joshua on Pay Per View

Joshua vs WBA, WBO, and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month sold over one million PPV buys despite an elevated £26.954 tag.

Surely then, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, in a Battle of Britain co-featured main event at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, could easily command £29.95.

WBN already speculated that any Fury vs AJ collision of the UK’s best heavyweights would likely get pushed to £34.95 anyway.

If American heavyweight Deontay Wilder facing Robert Helenius in a WBC eliminator can sell for $74.99 in the USA, Fury vs Joshua can be half that price to the British public.

Especially not since the latest news reveals the pound is so weak against the dollar.

Former world champion Joshua would welcome a warm-up before the British showdown, with potential dates from April to July next year.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

