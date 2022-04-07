Oscar De La Hoya stands to win $37.5million from Tiger Woods bet

April 7th, 2022

Chris Farina

Oscar De La Hoya bet on legend Tiger Woods to win The Masters tournament this week and will net a cool $37.5million if he wins.

The Golden Boy boss revealed the bet after Woods confirmed his participation earlier. Woods was unsure he would compete right up until the final few days.

Recovery from a car accident has been painfully slow for the multi-time major winner. However, seeing his involving and knowing his backstory, De La Hoya decided to wage a massive $500,000 on a historic triumph this Sunday.

“Betting 500k on Tiger Woods to win The Masters,” said De La Hoya, participating in fight week with protégé Ryan Garcia.

Betting 500k on @TigerWoods to win the @TheMasters — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) April 7, 2022

The reaction to De La Hoya’s substantial wager was mixed in the responses, though.

“Want some advice? Bet the 500k on Patrick Cantlay Top 20 finish (-115). You’ll thank me on Sunday,” said one.

Another added: “Put that 500k on him missing the cut.”

A third stated: “The odds are crazy! You’ll be like an even more millionaire if he does!”

Many others posted they didn’t believe De La Hoya, though, or wanted to see a receipt for the bet.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA on RYAN GARCIA

Regarding the Garcia fight, De La Hoya expects a return to form for his boy against Emmanuel Tagoe.

“Fans have been anticipating the grand return of Ryan Garcia to the ring,” said De La Hoya.

“Ryan has captivated the sport with his incredible speed and power, and on April 9th, fans will get to see a big Texas showdown at the historic Alamodome.

“Emmanuel Tagoe is a top 10 lightweight contender, so this will be a challenging fight for Ryan. I can guarantee that April 9th will be a night fans will remember as Ryan’s Grand Return to boxing.”

Maybe De La Hoya should have doubled up the bet with a stoppage win for Garcia? He could have bumped his winnings to over $50million if he did.

It may be a nervous few days for Oscar De La Hoya.

