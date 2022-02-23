Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas unified undercard begins to take shape

The co-feature for the IBF, WBC, and WBA welterweight unification between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas is confirmed.

Showtime’s forthcoming unified title Pay Per View is taking shape with welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas topping the bill.

Several reports of fights getting on the card culminated in the World Boxing Association outling the co-feature.

As part of the WBA’s attempts to reduce world title belts, their secondary welterweight crown will be on the line.

They said: “Radzhab Butaev and Eimantas Stanionis will step into the ring on April 16 to dispute the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight championship held by the former.

“The bout will be part of the Premier Boxing Champions evening, which will feature Yordenis Ugas and Errol Spence Jr. unifying their championships.

“Butaev comes from defeating Jamal James on October 30 to take his crown. He now must get ready for his next fight against Stanionis.

“The Russian champion will make another appearance in the United States, where he has been making a name for himself and is looking to face the best in the division.

“However, Lithuanian Stanionis will not be an easy opponent. He is one of the strongest young fighters in the division and intends to make it to the top.

“The 27-year-old fighter has already defeated opponents like Justin DeLoach and Thomas Dulorme, so he is a danger in this showdown.

“Butaev comes in with a record of 14 wins, no losses, and 11 knockouts. While Stanionis has 13 wins and nine knockouts.”

The winner of Butaev vs. Stanionis will then face whoever walks away from Spence vs. Ugas with all three straps.

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, a second potential offering, is yet to be rubberstamped officially for the PPV undercard.

