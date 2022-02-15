Eddie Hearn takes a massive salty dump on Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

February 15th, 2022

Mark Robinson

The former promoter of both – Eddie Hearn, puffed up his cheeks and took a big, massive dump on the forthcoming Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook Pay Per View.

Hearn, who tried to make the fight before both fighters lost to Terence Crawford, said the clash isn’t worth watching in a video circulating on social media.

The Matchroom boss seemingly took a swipe at Sky Sports, his old employers, as they are banking on the PPV being their biggest hit of a new collaboration with BOXXER.

EDDIE HEARN DUMP

Statements from Hearn like that one won’t help their bid to ask UK fans to fork out $30 to buy the Manchester main event.

Khan vs. Brook sold out in record time, which could be one cause of Hearn’s saltiness.

The fact BOXXER’s last Sky Sports TV event also topped any event put on by Hearn, including Anthony Joshua at the top of the bill, may also be another reason why he unleashed a big turd on Khan vs. Brook.

Predictions Khan vs. Brook will sell half a million purchases look to be likely, though. The two have been putting their hate for each other on clear display.

As Hearn knows himself, this kind of build-up always helps sell a Sky Box Office event.

Both Khan and BOXXER head Ben Shalom labeled the fight as one of the biggest British boxing. However, they did include Fury vs. Joshua as potentially more significant.

But those words don’t do any justice to the upcoming Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight that broke WBC purse bid benchmarks. Another potential catalyst for Hearn’s poo-pooing the battle.

AMIR KHAN

“This is the biggest fight in Britain aside from AJ and Fury,” said Khan. “It’s being talked about everywhere.

“People want to see that fight, and I decided that we should make that fight. Let’s put on the gloves and settle it.

“I respect him as a fighter – anyone who steps in that square circle I respect – but this fight won’t go the twelve rounds,” he added.

Shalom gave a little dig to Conor Benn – Hearn’s top welterweight – when he bigged up the Sky Box Office headliner.

“They are still by far the best welterweights in the country,” said Shalom when blanking Hearn’s hopeful Benn in the 147 conversations. “The eyes of the world will be on them when they square off in February.

“They finally settle the question about which of them is the better man. Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook is a fight every boxing fan has wanted to see for years.

“It’s the biggest fight in British boxing right now outside of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury. We’re delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office.”

That’s yet another load of ammunition for Eddie Hearn, who didn’t fail to unload.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.