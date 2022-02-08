Seven titles in two bouts as Al Haymon’s spring PBC schedule takes shape

February 8th, 2022

Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions now have two big unifications confirmed after Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas signed on the dotted line.

Spence and Ugas wanted to face each other for weeks after the latter successfully lobbied the World Boxing Association for the opportunity.

Ugas got ordered to participate in a mandatory WBA welterweight tournament as the ‘super’ champion. However, a deal got struck when the Spence vs. Ugas winner agreed to meet the ‘regular’ titleholder next.

Now, unbeaten WBC and IBF champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA ruler Yordenis Ugas will square off in a welterweight championship unification showdown.

Haymon and PBC set a Saturday, April 16 date at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event tops a massive Premier Boxing Champions event.

Presale for tickets begins today at noon CT through SeatGeek.com, using the code BOXING. Tickets for the live event go on sale to the public this Friday, February 11, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase them at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions promote the event.

Spence vs. Ugas pits two of the best welterweight champions in the sport in a high-stakes unification match.

Both men are coming off impressive victories over elite welterweights at the top class of the division.

Spence defeated former champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter in his last two fights. In comparison, Ugas scored a thrilling upset victory over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao.

AL HAYMON

The other belt bonanza on offer from Al Haymon and PBC is a unified WBC, WBA, and IBF super-welterweight title clash. Divisional king Jermell Charlo and WBO World Champion Brian Castaño collide.

The pair will meet in a rematch for undisputed status at 154-pounds. Saturday, March 19 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is the date for the diary.

Once again, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tickets are on sale and can get purchased at AXS.com. TGB Promotions and Lions Only Promotions promote the event.

PBC

Haymon’s ambition to push the PBC to the forefront of recent title bouts featuring a spate of straps is evident. He no longer wants to be left behind after initially considering his own PBC championships.

Rumors swirled about the controversy forming when the company broke away from Golden Boy. They never came to pass.

It certainly looks to be strap season for the spring of 2022.

The winners of both will be in for a pound-for-pound boost when the dust settles.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.