Wladimir Klitschko joins army, will fight with Vitali if Russia invades Ukraine

February 2nd, 2022

AFP

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has signed up for the territorial armed forces in Kyiv as tensions continue between Ukraine and Russia.

Klitschko, born in Zhangiztobe, Kazakhstan but fought for the Ukrainian flag, is backing brother Vitali who is now the Mayor of Kyiv.

Vitali, himself a two-time WBC heavyweight champion and boxing legend, is in the thick of it as borders remain on tenterhooks.

As the biggest superpowers in the world send troops to the surrounding area in case of an imminent attack, three-time world ruler Wladimir is ready to defend his country.

“I signed up as a reserve for the territorial forces, for defending the city of Kyiv. Because of everything that is currently going on around Ukraine. The aggression from the Russian side,” Klitschko told CNBC.

“For weeks if not months, there have been reports on how serious this is. One district from here, my little girl is going to school.

“The school is currently closed because the ambassadors have sent the families home.

“It is the love, the love for my city. It has brought me here today for the love of my home, family, neighbors, and daughter. I took this initiative. I am now taking part in this territorial defense.”

VITALI KLITSCHKO

Elder sibling Vitali remains optimistic that no battle will commence with Russian figurehead Vladimir Putin, who faces worldwide sanctions if he makes a move.

“Before our enemies make an attack against Ukraine, they have to sink. We’re strong. This will be a very painful price for everyone,” Vitali stated.

“We hope our diplomats, Ukrainian diplomats, will give all knowledge to stop this aggression in a diplomatic way.

“If not, we have to prepare to take weapons in our hands and defend the country.”

Both Vitali and Wladimir are men of honor. They always gained respect across the globe during their boxing career for acting like gentlemen.

However, if Russia forces their hand, the Klitschko brothers are willing to lay their lives on the line to defend the future of their compatriots.

