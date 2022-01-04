Nelson Perez vs Tyrone Luckey to headline “Showcase” in Massachusetts

January 4th, 2022

Emily Harney

Granite Chin Promotions has announced its first event of 2022, “Showcase,” scheduled on Saturday night, February 26th, at Sheraton Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts.

“Showcase” will mark Granite Chin’s first event in Massachusetts in more than 2 years, as well as being only the second professional boxing show ever in Framingham, which is located 23 miles west of Boston.

“I am excited to be coming back to Massachusetts,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti said. “Between changes occurring with the commission, then COVID, I just felt like it was a good time to step away for a bit, head up to New Hampshire and let things sort of settle in Massachusetts. Now that things are sort of back to normal, I feel like the time is right to bring our great club-show boxing back to Massachusetts.

“This card is going to be highly competitive from top to bottom. I have the roster now where I can both develop fighters and put on high quality local shows. 2020 was about making good relationships with other promoters and matchmakers; 2021 about developing a quality roster and keeping guys busy during a pandemic. 2022 is going to be geared towards becoming the face of quality local boxing shows and getting Granite Chin fighters on high-level, world-class cards all across the country.”

The 8-round main event will pit local favorite Nelson “Chino” Perez (5-0, 2 KOs) against New Jersey veteran super lightweight Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (15-16-4, 11 KOs).

Perez is a native of Puerto Rico who lives in Marlboro (MA), which borders Framingham. A past New England Golden Gloves champion as an amateur, Perez is coming off a dominating 4-round unanimous decision victory (40-34 X 3) December 4th against Raymundo Rios Cardies on a DAZN card in Manchester, New Hampshire. Perez will be fighting in his first scheduled 8-round bout.

Luckey, fighting out of Manahawkin, NJ, is the reigning ABF USA Mid-American Super Lightweight Champion. The dangerous Luckey has been a gatekeeper of lightweight up to welterweight divisions having fought top prospects such as Mike Ohan, Jr. Jamaine Ortiz, Tyler Tomlin, and Frank Martin. Luckey has recent back-to-back victories against previously unbeaten Eduardo Aquilar.

Hot welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (7-0, 5 KOs), of Holyoke (MA), faces Alfred “Keenan” Raymond (1-0) in the 6-round co-featured event.

Denzel, the latest member of the “Fightin’ Whitley family,” is trained by his father and uncle, respectively, Derrick and Darrin, who were respected pro fighters in New England.

Fighting out of Warwick, Rhode Island, the 31-year-old Raymond made his pro debut this past November 13th, upsetting previously undefeated Julien Baptiste (3-0) by way of a 4-round split decision.

Additional bouts will be announced soon. Card subject to change.

Tickets will soon be available for purchase at www.TicketRiver.com (Search: SHOWCASE). Ticket prices are $50.00 (General Seating), $75.00 (Ringside), and $1,000.00 for a table of 10.

Doors open at 7:00 pm. ET with the first bout at 7:00 p.m. ET.