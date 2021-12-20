Manny Pacquiao Jr. trains at the Wild Card Gym, ready for amateur debut

December 20th, 2021

MP8

Manny Pacquiao Jr. – also known as Jimuel Pacquiao, is set for a run in the United States amateur ranks after securing a license to box.

The 20-year-old has dipped his toes into the sport for the last couple of years and recently got airtime training alongside Canelo Alvarez.

Pacquiao also trains where his father, Manny Sr., was coached by the great Freddie Roach.

The youngster recently got asked what he hoped to learn during his time at the world-famous Los Angeles sweatbox.

“Anything. I just want to get the experience. I’m staying here. Staying in the Wild Card, staying in the gym trying to get better, so I’m here,” said Pacquiao, according to abs-cbn.com.

“That’s why I stayed behind. The atmosphere is great, training with professionals even at the wild card, being around Marlon [Tapales] when he was preparing for this fight and all the other pros its great man,” he added.

MANNY PACQUIAO SR

Now amid a Presidential run in the Philippines, dad Manny Sr. had always wished his son would stay away from the sport. But knowing his intentions over the past year – especially – the eight-weight world champion is coming around to the idea.

“If you ask me, I wouldn’t want him to become a boxer. Because I can’t stand watching my son fight,” Pacquiao told Rappler in a previous interview discussing his son’s desire to don the gloves as he did with pride.

“But when I tell him about it, he tells me, “Daddy, boxing is your passion, right?

“Same with me. Like you, boxing is my passion also. So what are we going to do? – I become speechless. I told him boxing is not just training, but hard work.

It’s certainly in the genes.

