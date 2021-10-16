Manny Pacquiao Jr. looks a chip off the old block training alongside Canelo

October 16th, 2021

Canelo Team

Manny Pacquiao Jr., or “Jimuel” as he is better known, is learning from the best around as he continues to dip his toes into his father’s family business.

The youngster, who has had a few amateur fights, got invited by Team Eddie Reynoso to share the gym with the pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Judging by the footage taken, Pacquiao has all the attributes to follow his famous dad Manny Sr. into the ring.

Undecided on his future, Pacquiao is also a social media star, singer, and influencer, so he has many options open to him in life.

When Jimuel embarked on this journey, father Manny didn’t want to see his sons taking up the sport that made him a superstar.

“If you ask me, I wouldn’t want him to become a boxer. Because I can’t stand watching my son fight,” Pacquiao told Rappler.

But when I tell him about it, he tells me, “Daddy, boxing is your passion, right?

“Same with me, like you, boxing is my passion also. So what are we going to do? – I become speechless.”

On the qualities needed to fight, Pacquiao added: “I told him boxing is not just training, but hard work.

“You need to have dedication, focus – mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

And the advice Manny gave to Jimuel before?

“I told him to remain in the amateur ranks for now and not to turn professional.”

MANNY PACQUIAO JR

Two years on and Jimuel is catching the eyes of the boxing world. Even the World Boxing Council released a statement on the Canelo collaboration.

They said: “The son of multiple time champion – Manny Pacquiao, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr., 20, stepped into the ring to share a few moments with Mexico’s four-time world champion, Saúl’ Canelo Álvarez’.

“Canelo is getting ready for his next fight on November 6 against Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Pacquiao Jr. is visiting San Diego and had the opportunity to train. He got the chance to receive some advice from Team Canelo, led by coach Eddy Reynoso and Saúl Álvarez.

“In a video shared by social networks, Emmanuel showed his boxing skills.”

The WBC even referenced the 2019 words from the “Pacman.”

“Pacquiao Jr. put on the gloves in 2019 as an amateur, but at one point, his father said that he would not want him to engage in this tough sport.”

Will he turn professional soon?

One Pacquiao leaves, and another takes his place, perhaps?

