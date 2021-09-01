Last “real” Floyd Mayweather opponent makes Manny Pacquiao fight claim

September 1st, 2021

Ryan Hafey

The last fighter to share the ring with Floyd Mayweather in a complete professional capacity claims he’s in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao next.

A former WBC welterweight champion and top contender, Andre Berto, told Elie Seckbach of his plans at the recent Showtime event.

Currently 32-5, Berto hasn’t fought since a 2018 victory over ex-ruler Devon Alexander. Berto won a close split decision at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale.

Three long years have passed since then, and at the age of 37, Berto is far past his prime. However, we now live in an era where anyone with a former name or a social media following can fight.

There’s a place for you if you sell tickets. Provided you have a name that networks can work with on TV.

Berto has faced Floyd Mayweather, which seems to be the only standard needed to put you in a match-up with Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather did fight Conor McGregor after Berto, but that was in a cross-codes capacity and specially sanctioned to be Floyd 50th.

Stating the Pacquiao fight was “in the works,” who knows what will come of Berto’s potential return to the ring.

Pacquiao is linked to retirement and a rematch with Yordenis Ugas, who inflicted an eight career defeat on the Filipino Senator last month.

Anyone can guess where Berto comes into the equation, but the Florida man was vocal about Pacquiao’s latest outing in and around fight week.

“Ugas has to be on cloud nine,” pointed out Berto after the Cuban shocked Pacquiao. “To be a last-minute replacement after Spence got injured.

“To beat Manny Pac to defend his title. That’ll let you know God may not come exactly when you call, but he’s always on time.”

MANNY PACQUIAO – FATHER TIME

Mutterings of father time got labeled as “facts” by Berto when responding to fans. Nonetheless, interest in being the “Pacman’s” next foe remains.

He questioned: “Why are so many people so surprised or upset that Manny didn’t come out looking like he did when he fought Cotto or Marquez?

“Man, Father Time gonna come for you if you like it or not.”

Is there a market for Manny Pacquiao vs. Andre Berto? – Probably not at the moment. Potentially on the exhibition circuit in a couple of years?

Maybe.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.