Adrien Broner’s Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas interview polarizes fans

August 23rd, 2021

Adrien Broner has had his ups and downs of late but appeared at the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“The Problem” struggled with alcohol later in his career and publicly documented his fight to get well over the summer.

Now, depending on which way you look at it, Broner is getting himself together.

In an interview with Elie Seckbach in the aftermath of Pacquiao vs. Ugas, Broner spoke. After viewing the video, fans were polarized by what they saw.

Some said Broner was high or drunk. While others listened to how humble he sounded and took that as a sign the multi-weight champion is making some progress.

It’s been six months since Broner last fought and defeated Jovanie Santiago at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville. He took his career tally to 34-4-1 with a unanimous decision.

A short time later, the situation that has seen Broner get into trouble with the law on more than one occasion reared its ugly head again.

Broner checked himself into to hospital to get better but cut a forlorn figure as he tried to fend off his demons.

ADRIEN BRONER vs. PACQUIAO

Two and a half years ago, Broner was on top of the world and sharing a boxing event with Pacquiao, widely regarded as one of the best to ever do it.

These days, Broner is just lucky to get a fight date and certainly won’t be challenging any of the big three at 147 pounds anytime soon.

The Cincinnati puncher has gone from headlining huge shows to being hopeful on another opportunity. It’s a sad fall from grace for a fighter with the world at his feet back in the day.

Amazingly, Broner is still only 32 and could have plenty more to offer the pro ranks. There are plenty of opponents out there. Plenty any promoters could match with him.

But again, it’s that temperament outside of the sport that is in question. Whatever the case was as Broner got interviewed, nobody should wish anything wrong to happen to a man who struggles every day of his life.

It would be great to see Broner back in the ring by the end of 2021. However, if he needs more time to get his head together, that should be the primary focus for the former champ,

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.