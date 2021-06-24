Gervonta Davis dismantles Ryan Garcia notion on “who runs the show”

June 24th, 2021

Esther Lin / Amanda Westcott

Gervonta Davis pulled Ryan Garcia down a peg when discussing their failed negotiations regarding a lightweight blockbuster Pay Per View.

On the back of Garcia stopping Luke Campbell in fine style despite being dropped, the Golden Boy star was adamant he’d face Davis next.

Even appearing on Mike Tyson’s podcast to reiterate his plans, Garcia eventually took time out to deal with personal issues. The move came at the expense of a fight with Javier Fortuna.

Talking to Brian Custer ahead of his return this weekend against Mario Barrios, Davis gave his take on why the Garcia fight didn’t happen.

“He’s somebody who thinks he runs something, and he doesn’t run nothing. That’s basically what it was,” David told Custer.

“He thinks he runs the show, and we showed him he doesn’t run anything, even on his side.”

The countdown is on for the much-anticipated Pay Per View fight on Showtime between “Tank” Barrios on Saturday, June 26th.

Davis ramped up the battle on the Last Stand Podcast to give a sneak peek of what we can expect in the fight. He also talks about his future fight weight.

“Everybody was complaining about me fighting smaller guys, so we said why not go up to 140 and test myself against a young lion like Barrios?

“We all want to challenge ourselves to be great as a fighter. That’s basically what I’m doing. Challenging myself to make sure I think I am what I say I am.

“It’s going to be a time where they wake up, they woke, but they’re not actually saying it, but they definitely woke!

“There are some haters out there, but eventually, they’ll have to get on the bandwagon.”

GERVONTA DAVIS WEIGHT

On what weight is his ideal as he moves to 140, Floyd Mayweather Promotions’ star Davis concluded: “For me personally, I would rather stay at 130-135.

“But whatever decision my team makes that we all agree on as one, I’m for it.”

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube and Linktree.